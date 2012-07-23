July 23 The National Collegiate Athletic
Association on Monday banned Penn State University from
post-season bowl games for four years, fined the university $60
million and imposed other sanctions in an unprecedented
punishment for its inaction when officials were alerted to child
sex abuse by former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.
At a news conference in Indianapolis, NCAA Mark Emmert said
Penn State football scholarships would be reduced to 15 from 25
and team wins would be vacated from 1998-2011.
The governing body for U.S. college sports opted not to levy
the so-called "death penalty" that would eliminate an entire
season or more for the scandal-scarred football program.
In June, Sandusky was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys
over 15 years. This month, former FBI director Louis Freeh
released a report that criticized longtime head football coach
Joe Paterno for his role in protecting Sandusky, and the
school's image, at the expense of Sandusky's young victims.
(writing by Dan Burns and Barbara Goldberg)