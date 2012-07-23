July 23 The family of Joe Paterno on Monday said
the sweeping penalties handed down against Penn State University
by the National Collegiate Athletic Association "defame the
legacy and contributions" of the late Penn State football coach.
The family decried the NCAA's decision to base their
penalties, which included voiding 14 seasons of victories for
the football team, on the substance of a recent report by former
FBI director Louis Freeh.
"The release of the Freeh report has triggered an avalanche
of vitriol, condemnation and posthumous punishment on Joe
Paterno," the statement said. "The NCAA has now become the
latest party to accept the report as the final word on the
Sandusky scandal."
The vacating of the wins by the NCAA means that Paterno is
no longer the most victorious coach in the history of major U.S.
college football.
Earlier Monday, the governing body of U.S. college sports
took sweeping, unprecedented action against Penn State's revered
football program in response to a child sex abuse scandal,
fining the school $60 million, limiting football scholarships
and excluding the team from post-season play.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Jackie Frank)