July 23 Penn State University was hit with
unprecedented penalties on Monday in response to child sex abuse
by a former assistant football coach at the school.
The punishment includes a $60 million fine to be used to
fund a foundation to help victims of child sex abuse and voids
the team's victories from 1998 through 2011.
Here are comments and reaction regarding the NCAA decision:
EDWARD RAY, CHAIRMAN, NCAA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE:
"The fundamental story of this horrific chapter should focus
on the innocent children and the powerful people who let them
down.
"Such egregious behavior is not only against our bylaws and
constitution but against our value system and basic human
decency."
MARK EMMERT, NCAA PRESIDENT:
"What we can do is impose sanctions that both reflect the
magnitude of these terrible acts and that also ensure that Penn
State will rebuild an athletic culture that went horribly awry.
Our goal is not to be just punitive but to make sure the
university establishes an athletic culture and daily mindset in
which football will never again be placed ahead of educating,
nurturing and protecting young people."
BIG TEN COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS:
"Our colleagues at Penn State, individuals that we have
known and with whom we have worked for many years, have
egregiously failed on many levels - morally, ethically and
potentially criminally. They have failed their great university,
their faculty and staff, their students and alumni, their
community and state - and they have failed their fellow member
institutions in the Big Ten Conference.
"We recognize that what occurred at Penn State University is
a consequence of the concentration of power that can result from
a successful athletic program and the failure of institutional
leadership to maintain institutional control."
RODNEY ERICKSON, PENN STATE PRESIDENT
"It is important to know we are entering a new chapter at
Penn State and making necessary changes. We must create a
culture in which people are not afraid to speak up, management
is not compartmentalized, all are expected to demonstrate the
highest ethical standards, and the operating philosophy is open,
collegial, and collaborative."
DAVID JOYNER, PENN STATE ACTING ATHLETIC DIRECTOR:
"We are deeply disappointed that some of our leaders could
have turned a blind eye to such abuse, and agree that the
culture at Penn State must change. As we move forward, today's
student athletes have a challenging road ahead. But they will do
the right thing, as they have always done.
"Our faculty, staff, students, athletes, and parents will
work together as Penn State begins this new chapter. Through
this cooperation and collaboration, Penn State will become a
national model for compliance, ethics, and embodiment of the
student athlete credo."
BILL O'BRIEN, PENN STATE HEAD COACH:
"Today we receive a very harsh penalty from the NCAA and as
head coach of the Nittany Lions football program, I will do
everything in my power to not only comply, but help guide the
university forward to become a national leader in ethics,
compliance and operational excellence.
"I knew when I accepted the position that there would be
tough times ahead. But I am committed for the long term to Penn
State and our student athletes. I was then and I remain
convinced that our student athletes are the best in the
country."
EVAN ROYSTER, WASHINGTON REDSKINS RUNNING BACK, PENN STATE
2007-2010, VIA TWITTER:
"ah crap ... so i lost every college football game i ever
played in?"
ABBIE FERRY, PENN STATE JUNIOR, ON CAMPUS:
"It's disappointing. It's going to be difficult for all of
us but it was the right thing to do.
"We as students and student athletes have the responsibility
to pick up the pieces of this tragedy and put this university
back together."
GEOFFREY RAPP, SPORTS LAW PROFESSOR, UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
"Unfortunately, it looks a little bit like '$60 million in
fines, rich school gets to basically buy its way out of being
investigated.'
"What's happening here is the NCAA is imposing punishments
which sound quite Draconian but they're essentially conducting
no investigation.
"It looks a little bit like exactly the same kind of thing
that Penn State is being punished for and that's rushing to
judgment, acting out of a concern for publicity and failing to
investigate when you had an obligation to investigate."
ALAN MILSTEIN, SPORTS ATTORNEY:
"I'm impressed with what they're describing as the purpose
of the sanctions, which is to change the culture from one in
which the athletic department runs the university to the
university run ning the athletic department.
"It's interesting they took away the wins because that makes
J oe Paterno no longer the winningest coach of all time. Here he
dies as the winningest coach of all time and now he's not. That
is really extraordinary."
KAREN POLESIR, DIRECTOR, PHILADELPHIA SNAP (SURVIVORS
NETWORK OF THOSE ABUSED BY PRIESTS)
"We're very disappointed that there's no suspension of
football. That's the most effective deterrent to current and
future cover-ups.
"No penalty addresses the extraordinarily callous public
demonstrations by many at Penn State in support of Joe Paterno.
The school's administration failed egregiously to rein in those
whose actions intimidated victims, witnesses and whistleblowers
from speaking up. The rallies and riots were a clear indication
that kids aren't safe in the Penn State community. Yet even now,
almost no one's talking about or addressing the rallies and
riots. That's an egregious oversight.
"The unhealthy culture of secrecy and self-preservation at
the university didn't spring up suddenly. It won't be fixed
suddenly. And it certainly won't be fixed by wishful thinking
and naïve hopefulness."
