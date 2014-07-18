By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa., July 17
HARRISBURG, Pa., July 17 An adopted son of
convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky recounted to Oprah
Winfrey in often graphic detail how the former Penn State
University assistant football coach had molested him as a
teenager in what became a "bedtime ritual."
In an interview broadcast on Thursday in a segment of
Winfrey's "Oprah Prime" program, Matthew Sandusky, the youngest
of the family's six adopted children, also said he found it hard
to believe that his adoptive mother, Jerry Sandusky's wife
Dottie, had been unaware of the abuse.
"She has walked into the bedroom when I was laying on top of
Jerry Sandusky in my underwear," recalled Matthew Sandusky, now
aged 33.
Dottie Sandusky was shown in a separate video clip asserting
that her husband was innocent and had not molested anyone. She
has accused Matthew Sandusky of stealing her husband's football
championship rings, a claim he denied in Thursday's interview.
In a case that rocked the world of college athletics, Jerry
Sandusky was jailed in 2012 for between 30 and 60 years, for
using his position in the prestigious Penn State football
program to sexually abuse 10 boys over a period of 15 years.
In the interview, Matthew Sandusky said the abuse he
suffered was not greatly different from that described by
witnesses who testified at his adoptive father's trial.
But his television appearance was the first opportunity for
most people to hear that story directly from a victim, since the
trial was not televised.
He said Sandusky's abuse of him began with a hand on his
knee as he rode in a car with the coach at the age of 9. Over
time, he said, his adoptive father escalated the level of
inappropriate physical contact to kissing him on the lips and
lying on top of him while aroused.
The abuse ultimately grew into instances of forced oral
copulation and sodomy, with some of the sexual assaults
occurring while he was in the shower, Matthew Sandusky said.
During the interview, he also recounted a troubled
upbringing by a single mother prior to his adoption by the
Sandusky family, and admitted to several arrests as a teen and a
suicide attempt.
At the age of 16, given a choice between going to juvenile
prison or being adopted by the Sanduskys, he chose adoption.
Matthew Sandusky is one of 26 men abused by the coach who
have shared in a total settlement with Penn State of $59.7
million.
(Reporting by David DeKok; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Steve
Gorman and Clarence Fernandez)