July 23 Penn State University President Rodney
Erickson said on Monday the university accepted punitive
measures imposed by the National Collegiate Athletic
Association, including a $60 million fine that he said he hoped
would help provide "hope and healing" to the victims of Jerry
Sandusky.
Erickson said the university would pay $12 million a year
for the next five years to create a special endowment to fund
programs for detection, prevention and treatment of child abuse.
"It is important to know we are entering a new chapter at
Penn State and making necessary changes," Erickson said in a
statement. "We must create a culture in which people are not
afraid to speak up, management is not compartmentalized, all are
expected to demonstrate the highest ethical standards, and the
operating philosophy is open, collegial, and collaborative."
In June, Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn
State, was convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys over a period
of 15 years. This month, former FBI director Louis Freeh
released a report that criticized longtime head football coach
Joe Paterno for his role in protecting Sandusky, and the
school's image, at the expense of Sandusky's young victims.
