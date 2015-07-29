By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa., July 29
amputated the leg of a man pinned under a freight train early on
Wednesday in an attempt to save his life, railroad officials
said.
The 46-year-old man, who has not been identified, was
walking along the CSX Corporation railroad line in Northeast
Philadelphia at about 2 a.m. when the engineer spotted him and
began to brake, railroad spokesman Rob Doolittle said.
The train did not stop in time, and trapped the victim
underneath, Doolittle said.
Two physicians worked at the scene to try to save the man by
amputating his leg, said Dr. Steven Parrillo, director of EMS
and disaster medicine at Einstein Medical Center in
Philadelphia.
The amputation, which took about two hours, required the
work of scalpels and a bone saw, Parrillo said. The man was
conscious throughout the procedure but had been given a powerful
anesthetic.
After the leg was removed, the man was taken to the nearest
trauma center at Aria Health Torresdale Hospital. His medical
condition was not immediately clear.
Doolittle said the train continued on its way about 6 a.m.
(Editing by Laila Kearney and Lisa Lambert)