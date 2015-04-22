April 22 The Pennsylvania Treasury said on
Wednesday it will save 36 percent on bond counsel services
because it selected a law firm through a competitive bidding
process for the first time.
The department, which issues general obligation bonds about
twice a year, "did not select bond counsel simply based on
relationships," Acting Pennsylvania Treasurer Christopher Craig
told Reuters by telephone. "We applied very objective criteria
involving experience, competencies and cost."
The Treasury selected the Philadelphia-based firm Saul Ewing
as bond counsel for its next GO deal, expected by the end of the
fiscal year, to refinance existing debt and fund transportation
projects and capital improvements.
Some other states and authorities already use competitive
bidding to select bond counsel, as recommended by the Government
Finance Officers Association.
When Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf took office in January,
he called for more bidding of legal services, Craig said.
Treasury, an independent state department, determined there is
"value in doing it, particularly for this type of transactional
work," Craig said.
Based on the Treasury's prior formula, the same services
that will now cost about $85,000 would have cost about $131,000,
he said.
Saul Ewing, which has also served as bond counsel in the
past, was among 25 firms prequalified to bid, 17 of which
submitted responses.
