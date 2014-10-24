By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 24 Pennsylvania, with more bad
bridges than any other U.S. state, said on Friday it selected
Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners' $899 million proposal to
replace 558 structurally deficient bridges.
Pennsylvania's project is one of the first such
public-private partnerships in the U.S. to try to reconstruct
hundreds of spans under one contract.
The Plenary Walsh team will design, build, finance and
maintain the bridges in exchange for regular payments from the
state. Under the 28-year contract, the project will cost an
average of $65 million annually, state transportation officials
said on Friday.
The move could save the state more than $220 million over
the life of the contract. The average cost per bridge under the
consortium's proposal is $1.6 million, compared with the state's
more than $2 million average cost per bridge, according to
transportation officials.
Pennsylvania, which legalized P3s for transportation
projects in 2012, is one of at least 33 states to have passed
legislation allowing some form of P3s.
Short on funding but much in need, many states have begun
looking at so-called P3 models, more commonly used in Europe and
Canada, to help build infrastructure projects.
Pennsylvania has more than 4,300 structurally deficient
bridges, state officials say. Overall, about a quarter of its
more than 22,000 bridges fall into that category, more than any
other U.S. state, according to a 2013 report by Transportation
for America, a Washington-based transportation advocacy group.
The consortium includes the Plenary Group, The
Walsh Group, Granite Construction Company and HDR Engineering,
as well as 11 Pennsylvania-based subcontractors.
To help finance the project, the team plans to issue $772
million of private activity bonds, a type of municipal bond
which can help private companies get lower borrowing costs for
public projects.
JP Morgan and Wells Fargo have provided commitment letters
to lead underwriting of the bonds, which will be issued through
the Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority,
according to a partially redacted document provided to Reuters
by the state.
Equity members of the team will also contribute $62.7
million. The consortium is eyeing a financial close in March.
Construction on the Pennsylvania bridges, which are
scattered throughout the state, must begin next summer and be
completed within 36 months. Though the team must pay for upkeep
for more than two decades, the state will own the bridges.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Gunna Dickson)