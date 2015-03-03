(Adds pension obligation bond proposal)
By David DeKok
HARRISBURG, Penn., March 3 Pennsylvania Governor
Tom Wolf proposed a $29.9 billion budget on Tuesday that
includes $2.5 billion of net tax increases for fiscal 2016.
Wolf's sweeping revamp of the state's tax system would raise
sales and personal income taxes while lowering property and
corporate taxes, he said during his address to lawmakers.
The budget would implement a 5 percent tax on the state's
booming natural gas extraction industry, using the estimated $1
billion of annual revenues to increase public education funding,
as Wolf has promised since taking office in January.
"Pennsylvania will not improve until it rebuilds the middle
class," Wolf said.
He also wants to increase the state's share of local
education funding from the current 35 percent to 50 percent, a
level not seen in about four decades.
Wolf's speech attempted to address myriad problems facing
the state, from a sluggish economy to pension underfunding and a
$2.3 billion budget deficit.
The Democrat beat incumbent Republican Governor Tom Corbett
in November, in part because voters believed Corbett had slashed
funding to education.
Overall, the total tax burden on the average middle class
homeowner would drop 13 percent under Wolf's plan, he said,
calling his tax plan "smart, pragmatic and fair."
Wolf proposed hiking Pennsylvania's personal income tax rate
to 3.70 percent from the current 3.07 percent while cutting
property taxes by $1,000 annually for the average homeowner, he
said.
He also wants to reduce the corporate net income tax rate to
5.99 percent from 9.99 percent in 2016, and to 4.99 percent by
2018, while closing major business tax loopholes.
Republicans, who lead the state legislature, did not agree
with Wolf's overall proposal, saying it would increase taxes
over the next two fiscal years by $1,000 for every person in
Pennsylvania.
"Governor Wolf is fixated on taxing and spending his way out
of the state's problems," said Senate President Pro Tempore Joe
Scarnati in a statement.
Wolf also wants to save nearly $1.3 billion over the next
five years by reducing "excessive fees to Wall Street managers"
for the state's public pension system. He intends to issue $3
billion of bonds and pay down Pennsylvania's $50 billion of
unfunded pension liabilities.
And he called for the state to issue $675 million of bonds
to pay for energy, manufacturing and economic development loans.
(Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg and Hilary Russ in New
York; Editing by Alden Bentley and Cynthia Osterman)