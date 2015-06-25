HARRISBURG, Pa., June 25 The Pennsylvania legislature has five days to enact a new state budget, but few in the capital believe it will happen and lawmakers are increasingly resigned to an impasse lasting through the summer or beyond.

Without a budget in place by the start of fiscal 2016 on July 1, the state can coast for a time but will eventually run out of money.

"It's looking like a long budget summer," Democratic Rep. Patty Kim said, after attending a caucus dinner with Democrat Governor Tom Wolf.

Wolf was elected last November on a platform that included new taxes to restore education cuts by Republican predecessor Tom Corbett. He shows no signs of backing down against the Republican-controlled legislature on his proposed increase of nearly nine percent in the state budget to $31.6 billion.

Wolf's budget includes a $410 million increase in direct support for instruction and operations for K-12 education. It is predicated on lawmakers adopting his proposed new severance tax of 5 percent on oil and gas extraction, plus 4.7 cents per thousand cubic feet of gas.

His goals also include property tax relief and closing the budget deficit without gimmicks, said spokesman Jeffrey Sheridan.

"He will accept no less than that," Sheridan said.

House Majority Leader Dave Reed told reporters on Wednesday that Republicans would not allow the budget to be delayed over their fight for privatization of state liquor stores, a cherished goal.

That still leaves a minefield of other contentious issues, including the severance tax, increases in the state sales and income taxes, and, especially, pension reform.

The state's worst budget impasse was 101 days in the summer and fall of 2009 under the governorship of another Democrat, Edward Rendell. A temporary fix helped the state weather that situation.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman has said there can be no talk of a severance tax until pension reform is addressed. Senate Republicans want new state employees shifted from traditional defined-benefit pensions to a 401(k) type plan, which Wolf opposes.

They have also called for requiring pension concessions from current employees, which Pennsylvania employee unions say would be illegal. (Reporting by David DeKok; Editing by Hilary Russ and Andrew Hay)