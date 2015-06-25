By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa., June 25
HARRISBURG, Pa., June 25 The Pennsylvania
legislature has five days to enact a new state budget, but few
in the capital believe it will happen and lawmakers are
increasingly resigned to an impasse lasting through the summer
or beyond.
Without a budget in place by the start of fiscal 2016 on
July 1, the state can coast for a time but will eventually run
out of money.
"It's looking like a long budget summer," Democratic Rep.
Patty Kim said, after attending a caucus dinner with Democrat
Governor Tom Wolf.
Wolf was elected last November on a platform that included
new taxes to restore education cuts by Republican predecessor
Tom Corbett. He shows no signs of backing down against the
Republican-controlled legislature on his proposed increase of
nearly nine percent in the state budget to $31.6 billion.
Wolf's budget includes a $410 million increase in direct
support for instruction and operations for K-12 education. It is
predicated on lawmakers adopting his proposed new severance tax
of 5 percent on oil and gas extraction, plus 4.7 cents per
thousand cubic feet of gas.
His goals also include property tax relief and closing the
budget deficit without gimmicks, said spokesman Jeffrey
Sheridan.
"He will accept no less than that," Sheridan said.
House Majority Leader Dave Reed told reporters on Wednesday
that Republicans would not allow the budget to be delayed over
their fight for privatization of state liquor stores, a
cherished goal.
That still leaves a minefield of other contentious issues,
including the severance tax, increases in the state sales and
income taxes, and, especially, pension reform.
The state's worst budget impasse was 101 days in the summer
and fall of 2009 under the governorship of another Democrat,
Edward Rendell. A temporary fix helped the state weather that
situation.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman has said there can be no
talk of a severance tax until pension reform is addressed.
Senate Republicans want new state employees shifted from
traditional defined-benefit pensions to a 401(k) type plan,
which Wolf opposes.
They have also called for requiring pension concessions from
current employees, which Pennsylvania employee unions say would
be illegal.
