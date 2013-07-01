(Recasts with governor to sign, adds budget detail, quote)
By Michael Sadowski
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-June 30 Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Corbett signed a nearly $28.4 billion budget for
fiscal 2014, which starts on Monday, but lawmakers declined to
take action Sunday on a controversial public pension bill until
fall.
The inaction on Corbett's plan to reduce the state's $47
billion-and-growing public pension shortfall is expected to lead
to credit rating downgrades and higher borrowing costs.
A report by Moody's Investors Service last week ranked
Pennsylvania the eighth-worst among all U.S. states as measured
by pension liabilities to revenues, while the so-called yield
spread over triple-A-rated bonds paid on Pennsylvania bonds rose
about a third since January.
Moody's rates Pennsylvania at Aa2 with a stable outlook.
Fitch Ratings said in April that it would decide whether to cut
its AA-plus rating on Pennsylvania after reviewing the budget
enacted for fiscal 2014.
The legislature also did not pass Corbett's proposals to
privatize state-run liquor stores and hike taxes and fees to
fund a $2 billion transportation package, two items that
lawmakers are also expected to reconsider in the fall.
For Corbett, a Republican up for re-election in 2014 who has
trailed potential Democratic challengers in recent polls, the
apparent failure of his three-pronged agenda in a legislature
led by his own party is a test of his leadership.
"We made progress on all these things. Things are grinding
ahead, just couldn't pull them all together," House Speaker Sam
Smith told the Pennsylvania Independent.
The 111-92 budget vote in the Pennsylvania House ended
three hours before the beginning of the new fiscal year.
House Majority Leader Mike Turzai called it a "compassionate
budget" that was responsible to both taxpayers and those who
receive state funding.
The budget for fiscal 2014 is a 2.3 percent, or $645
million, increase over the current year's spending plan. It was
also $64 million less than Corbett proposed in February.
