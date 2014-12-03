By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Dec 3 Incoming Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf will face a $2 billion budget deficit in
fiscal 2016, partly caused by one-time fixes this year, the
state's budget secretary said on Wednesday.
Wolf, a Democrat, will present his first spending plan in
March after ousting Republican Governor Tom Corbett, who had to
close a $1.2 billion shortfall to balance the $29 billion budget
in fiscal 2015, which ends June 30.
"It's going to be a challenge," Pennsylvania budget
secretary Charles Zogby said. "Corbett said we ought to look at
one-time options rather than raise taxes on Pennsylvania
families and businesses."
In September, Fitch Ratings downgraded Pennsylvania one
notch to AA-minus because of escalating pension liabilities and
the nearly 7 percent, or $2 billion, of Corbett's budget that
relied on one-time revenue sources.
The state is also struggling with sluggish revenue and job
growth, which has lagged the nation.
Corbett was voted out in November, the first time an
incumbent Pennsylvania governor failed to win reelection since
it was allowed in 1968.
Corbett and the Republican-led legislature "have run this
state into the ground financially," said Senate Democratic
Appropriations Chair Sen. Vincent Hughes at a news conference
after Zogby's presentation.
Democrats blamed the state's fiscal struggles on one-time
budget fixes, poor job growth policies, education spending cuts,
and $2.1 billion of corporate tax cuts under Corbett.
State lottery net revenues have also declined. Pennsylvania
is expected to close this fiscal year with only about $1 million
in reserves, Zogby said.
The deficit prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew talk of
implementing a tax on natural gas extraction, a move Corbett
resisted for fear it would impede the industry's growth.
The state could also save money by consolidating some state
departments, particularly with a merger of the corrections
department and parole board, Zogby said.
The majority of state worker labor contracts expire in June,
and will have to be renegotiated, Zogby said, noting the
potential for higher wages.
(Reporting by David DeKok; Editing by Hilary Russ and Richard
Chang)