June 4 Two Italian tourists, including a man reported to be on his honeymoon, were killed along with a bus driver when a tractor trailer slammed into a tour bus on a Pennsylvania highway, authorities said on Thursday.

The fatal crash took place early on Wednesday on Interstate 380 North in the Pocono Mountains of eastern Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The truck crossed a grassy median and slammed into the bus, which was headed from New York City to Niagara Falls, police said.

Police on Thursday identified the dead as Marco Fornasetti, 29, and Rino Guerra, 69, both Italian citizens, and bus driver Alfredo Telemaco, 54, of New York City.

Fornasetti was a pharmacist from Vincenza on his honeymoon, according to Italian news agency ANSA. His bride was among the injured. Guerra was from Brescia.

Television footage showed the mangled front end of the bus mashed into the side of the tractor trailer, which appeared to be cut in half.

