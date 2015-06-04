June 4 Two Italian tourists, including a man
reported to be on his honeymoon, were killed along with a bus
driver when a tractor trailer slammed into a tour bus on a
Pennsylvania highway, authorities said on Thursday.
The fatal crash took place early on Wednesday on Interstate
380 North in the Pocono Mountains of eastern Pennsylvania,
Pennsylvania State Police said.
The truck crossed a grassy median and slammed into the bus,
which was headed from New York City to Niagara Falls, police
said.
Police on Thursday identified the dead as Marco Fornasetti,
29, and Rino Guerra, 69, both Italian citizens, and bus driver
Alfredo Telemaco, 54, of New York City.
Fornasetti was a pharmacist from Vincenza on his honeymoon,
according to Italian news agency ANSA. His bride was among the
injured. Guerra was from Brescia.
Television footage showed the mangled front end of the bus
mashed into the side of the tractor trailer, which appeared to
be cut in half.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Peter Cooney)