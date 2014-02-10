Feb 9 A tour bus slid off a snowy highway in
southwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday, sending 26 passengers and
the bus driver to area hospitals, most with minor injuries,
officials said.
The bus left State Highway 220 about 20 miles south of
Bedford, Pennsylvania, and stuck an embankment, said a report by
Pennsylvania State Police.
The driver appeared to have been traveling too fast given
the condition of the road, according to the state police. The
bus is owned by Freedom Excursions in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and
the crash remains under investigation, the patrol said.
The bus originated in Altoona and was bound for Rocky Gap,
Maryland, a resort area that includes a casino, said David
Cubbison, director of the Bedford County Emergency Management.
The crash occurred at 2:20 p.m. about nine miles north of
the Maryland border, Cubbison said.
Thirty ambulances from Pennsylvania and Maryland responded
to the accident, Cubbison said. He was not sure how serious the
injuries were but understood most were minor.
The snow-covered highway where the crash occurred is hilly
and winding, Cubbison said.
"It was snowing most of the day and there were a number of
accidents across the county," Cubbison said.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Edith Honan and Eric
Walsh)