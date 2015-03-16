PHILADELPHIA, March 16 A U.S. senator from
Pennsylvania on Monday called for measures to provide resources
and training to first responders who handle crude oil train
derailments.
Under the legislative proposal, a task force on derailments
would be created under the Federal Emergency Management Agency
to make recommendations to the U.S. Congress for training and
resources, Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat, said in a statement.
"The increase in train derailments in Pennsylvania and
throughout the nation is troubling and requires action," Casey,
said.
A series of derailments of trains loaded with crude oil in
North America has heightened the focus on rail safety.
Earlier this month, a BNSF Railway train loaded
with crude oil derailed in a rural area of northwestern
Illinois. A derailment of a CSX Corp train carrying
crude oil occurred in February in West Virginia.
In 2013, some 47 people were killed in the Quebec town of
Lac-Mégantic after a train carrying crude oil derailed and
exploded.
Casey announced the proposed legislation in Philadelphia,
which his office said is one of the nation's most heavily
traveled regions for rail shipments of crude oil.
In January 2014, a CSX train carrying crude oil partially
derailed on a bridge over the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.
The recommendations would address such issues as funding for
training, access to communications technology and development of
a train incident database, Casey's statement said.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)