July 16 Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it cut
Pennsylvania's nearly $11 billion of outstanding general
obligation bonds to double-A from AA-plus because of the state's
failure to address key fiscal issues, including public pension
funding.
Wall Street credit rating agencies have been warning the
state for months that they could lower ratings because of a $47
billion-and-growing unfunded pension liability.
Republican Governor Tom Corbett proposed a plan in February
to help reduce the future shortfall and get ballooning pension
costs under control, but lawmakers failed to address the issue
before they recessed for the summer.
The rating action is expected to lead to higher borrowing
costs for the state because investors will likely demand a
higher interest rate to offset the increased risk of lower-rated
bonds.
"The amount of penalty that they pay at first could be
minor, but if they fail to address (the problems) it could
become a significant number," said Richard Ciccarone, managing
director of McDonnell Investment Management.
Jay Pagni, a spokesman for Corbett's budget office, said the
state was examining how much more it could have to pay to borrow
money.
"The failure of the legislature to enact pension reform, and
the use of one time money to balance this year's budget instead
of looking at recurring revenues or areas to reduce spending,
have contributed to this," Pagni said.
The 10-year yield spread between Pennsylvania general
obligation bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A
scale closed at 26 basis points on Tuesday, up from 19 basis
points a year ago. MMD is a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Fitch also cut its ratings on debt linked to the state's
general obligation rating, including economic development and
school construction programs.
In addition to pension funding problems, the state has a
budgetary structural imbalance and lacks a reserve cushion,
Fitch said.
Together, Pennsylvania's problems "signal an inability or
unwillingness on the part of political leaders to make difficult
fiscal decisions," Fitch said in a statement.
The credit rating agency also maintained its negative
outlook on the state, reflecting its view that "growth in fixed
costs will outpace projected revenue growth, absent further
action on expenses or revenues."