MONTROSE, Pa., March 24 A Pennsylvania judge
could rule as early as this week on whether to modify his
five-month-old injunction banning an anti-fracking activist from
approaching lands leased by a Texas-based natural gas producer
that effectively prohibits her from visiting the local hospital
or grocery store.
Judge Kenneth Seamans suggested at a hearing on Monday in
the Susquehanna County Court of Common Pleas that he was not
inclined to lift the injunction against Vera Scroggins, 63, of
Brackney, Pennsylvania, but he was skeptical about the 150-foot
(46-meter) exclusion zone from active drilling sites and access
roads requested by Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
"What is the significance of 150 feet?" Seamans asked.
Cabot leases about 40 percent of the land in Susquehanna
County, where Scroggins lives, and the broad scope of the
company's holding, coupled with the exclusion zone, made much of
the county along Pennsylvania's northern border off-limits to
her.
Amy Barrette, a lawyer for Cabot, said the figure for the
zone takes into account the length of the large tractor-trailers
that bring in supplies and equipment to drilling sites along
narrow country roads.
Scott Michelman, a lawyer with Public Citizen Litigation
Group in Washington, D.C., representing Scroggins, noted that
the U.S. Supreme Court has limited protest exclusion zones
around abortion clinics to as little as 15 feet (4.6 meters).
Michelman argued that Cabot was attempting to send a message
to anti-fracking activists that they risk punishing injunctions
if they challenge the gas industry. Cabot denies that claim.
Fracking is the controversial process of injecting water,
chemicals, and sand into the underground shale formation to
extract oil and gas. It has brought about a gas boom in recent
years in northeastern Pennsylvania, but also concerns about its
impact on the environment.
Nearly 100 friends and foes of Scroggins crowded the 19th
century courtroom to hear arguments by opposing lawyers.
Tammy Manning of Dimock, Pennsylvania, a town with flaming
tap water that was highlighted in Josh Fox's Academy
Award-nominated "Gasland" documentary, said her water supply had
been contaminated by gas drilling.
Tom Shepstone, a drilling advocate from neighboring Wayne
County, called Scroggins "a public menace" for her fracking
tours that included celebrity activists such as Susan Sarandon
and various public officials.
Vic Furman of Shenango Forks, New York, claimed that
Scroggins, who shoots video to document the activities of the
fracking industry, was feeding the public "misinformation."
Scroggins, a short, grey-haired grandmother, greeted Furman
cheerily before the hearing.
His curt response: "Please stay away from me."
Scroggins said at a news conference after the hearing that
she would not stop her activism against gas fracking, no matter
what the court said. Asked if she was willing to go to jail,
Scroggins said she was, if it was necessary to protect friends
and family from the "contamination" of the shale gas industry.
