By David DeKok
HARRISBURG, Pa., March 24 An anti-fracking
activist is set to ask a Pennsylvania judge on Monday to lift an
injunction that bars her from her local hospital, grocery and
other properties that sit atop vast lands leased by a
Texas-based company for shale gas extraction.
A five-month-old injunction prohibits Vera Scroggins, 63, of
Brackney, Pennsylvania, from setting foot onto 40 percent of
Susquehanna County that is leased by Cabot Oil and Gas.
At Monday's hearing in Susquehanna County Court of Common
Pleas in Montrose, Pennsylvania, Scroggins and her lawyers from
the Pennsylvania ACLU and Public Citizen in Washington, D.C.,
will argue that the injunction was legally flawed,
unconstitutional, and set a dangerous precedent by making much
of the region where she lives off limits.
Judge Kenneth Seamans, who issued the injunction in October
at the request of Cabot, will rule on the request.
"In the company's view, the right to extract gas also
includes the right to control the movements of an individual
protesting the company's activities," Scroggins said in court
documents. "In short, the right to extract gas is, according to
the company, also the right to banish."
Scroggins is known for recording anti-fracking video
footage, some of which was used in "Gasland," an Oscar-nominated
documentary by Josh Fox.
Fracking is the controversial process of injecting water,
chemicals, and sand into the underground shale formation to
extract oil and gas. It has brought about a gas boom in recent
years in northeastern Pennsylvania, but also concerns about its
impact on the environment.
According to Cabot, Scroggins engaged in at least 11
incidents of trespassing to make her anti-fracking videos or
lead tours, one of which included the participation of
celebrities Susan Sarandon, Yoko Ono, and Sean Lennon.
Cabot spokesman George Stark said the company is open to a
modification of the injunction limiting it to actual gas
facilities and the roads leading to them.
"Cabot's primary concern is with operational sites where
safety issues are concerned," he said, adding that Cabot
supports freedom of expression.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg)