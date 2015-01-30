By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 30 The mayor of Harrisburg,
Pennsylvania's capital city, on Friday signed a deal to lease
out office space that backs city-guaranteed bonds, citing
misgivings that it would leave its debt load "maxed out through
2033."
"The consequences of not signing it would be worse," Mayor
Eric Papenfuse said, noting that leasing the Verizon Tower in
Strawberry Square to the state will lead to an influx of as many
as 900 employees and the parking revenue they can generate.
Rent from the 12-story building downtown will also help
service debt payments on bonds the city guaranteed for the
building.
But Papenfuse said he signed under pressure from the state
and questioned the legitimacy of the documents supporting the
supposedly self-liquidating 1998 bond deal. He made the remarks
in a letter, released by his office, to a state official who
deals with local government oversight.
"While I cannot yet prove fraud, I have enough concerns ...
that I will be turning over everything to the Attorney General's
office for consideration as a part of their ongoing criminal
investigations."
Papenfuse testified last year before a state grand jury,
which is probing separate bond deals used to refinance the trash
incinerator.
During the 28-year tenure of former Mayor Stephen Reed,
Harrisburg became saddled with so much debt from the incinerator
deals that the city filed for bankruptcy in 2011. The case was
later thrown out.
The $7 million of capital appreciation bonds for the office
project were issued in 1998, but debt payments do not begin
until 2016. By then, the accruing interest and principal due on
the bonds, which mature in 2033, will total at least $20
million. The bonds are insured by Assured Guaranty Municipal
Corp.
Moody's Investors Service warned in October that
insufficient revenues would "likely" lead the city to default
and force the insurer to pay bondholders.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Richard Chang)