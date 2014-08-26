By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Aug 26 The treasurer of
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's capital city which nearly went
bankrupt three years ago, on Tuesday was accused by prosecutors
of embezzling from a nonprofit organization he ran.
John Campbell, 26, who was elected in 2011, was charged with
felony theft and fraudulent conduct for allegedly stealing
nearly $8,500 from Historic Harrisburg Association, where he was
executive director until April and which did business with the
city.
Campbell, who was out of town due to work, was not
immediately arrested. Dauphin County District Attorney Edward
Marsico said Campbell was expected to surrender in a few days.
Mayor Eric Papenfuse said that he expects Campbell to resign
as city treasurer soon. If he does not, the city will go to
court to force him out.
Papenfuse does not believe city accounts were compromised,
and a current audit is being expanded to cover the treasurer's
office, he said.
In 2011, reeling under a mountain of debt tied to
renovations of the city trash incinerator, Harrisburg filed for
bankruptcy. The filing was later thrown out after the state
banned it.
Marsico said Campbell wrote himself checks from the "Lighten
Up Harrisburg" account, which collected public donations to
replace burned-out streetlights and decrepit light poles. He
allegedly used the stolen money to pay medical and student loan
debts.
The city treasurer is paid $20,000 annually and the job is
not full-time, so it was not unusual that Campbell held a second
job.
Historic Harrisburg, which informed Marsico of the loss
earlier this month, said in a statement that it was shocked and
saddened by the embezzlement and will seek full restitution from
Campbell.
The loss was discovered in July when the "Lighten Up
Harrisburg" bank account was reconciled in preparation for
reimbursing the city for work it had done on the street lights.
Campbell resigned from the Historic Harrisburg job in April,
according to the affidavit filed by Marsico, to take a job as
development director of Equality Pennsylvania, which promotes
gay and lesbian rights and is based in Harrisburg and
Philadelphia.
That group suspended Campbell on Tuesday, Executive Director
Ted Martin said in a statement. Campbell does not have access to
bank accounts, check writing, or cash handling as a part of his
duties there.
"Campbell has performed well in his duties," Martin said.
"We have no reason to believe there was any wrongdoing with his
work at our organization."
Campbell was a close political ally of Papenfuse, who
introduced him at his victory rally when he was elected mayor
last year.
Paul Wambach, who was city treasurer for nearly 20 years,
came out of retirement on Tuesday to fill the job until the city
council can appoint a successor to Campbell, Papenfuse said.
(Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg; Editing by Hilary Russ
and Jonathan Oatis)