NEW YORK Feb 9 The state of Pennsylvania has launched an expansion of the Medicaid health insurance program, its governor Tom Wolf said in a statement on Monday.

"Today is the first step toward simplifying a complicated process and ensuring hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have greater access to the health insurance they need," Wolf said.heca

