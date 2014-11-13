Nov 13 Property taxes in cash-strapped Scranton,
Pennsylvania, will rise 19 percent, and a local tax on everyone
who works in the city will triple as the former coal and steel
town struggles to recover from the financial crisis, according
to budget documents released late on Wednesday.
The $107.4 million budget proposal for fiscal 2015, which
begins Jan. 1, is the first for Mayor William Courtright, who
took office in January. Courtright could not be reached for
comment.
"We really are trying to restore fiscal integrity," said
Scranton business administrator David Bulzoni, who worked on the
budget.
Former mayor Christopher Doherty, who did not seek
reelection last year after 12 years in office, had a testy
relationship with some former city council members, often
bickering over finances.
In 2012, the council allowed a default on parking bonds
guaranteed by the city, further eroding Scranton's reputation in
the credit markets.
One planned change in the new budget will be diverting about
half of the property tax revenue to service the city's debt, a
move Bulzoni hopes will be "very well received by the credit
markets."
Courtright's proposed spending plan for next year is 18
percent smaller than this year's budget. Bulzoni said that is
because the city had planned to spend $22 million this year to
pay a court award to police and fire fighters over back pay.
However, the city could not raise the funds, so it now hopes
to borrow about $5 million next year to make a partial payment
on the settlement.
The current budget also suffers from what Bulzoni called a
"very optimistic revenue forecast." The gap that Courtright's
budget must close could be about $4 million, but with the year
not yet over it is difficult to be sure.
Scranton expects to continue the usual cash-flow borrowing
through the issuance of tax anticipation notes, with a $13
million sale planned for 2015.
The city will also likely explore refinancing existing debt
and other liabilities, Bulzoni said, in addition to efforts to
sell its parking assets.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ. Editing by Andre Grenon)