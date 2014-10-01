By David DeKok
HARRISBURG, Penn. Oct 1 A Pennsylvania judge on
Tuesday rejected the cash-strapped city of Scranton's bid to
solve its municipal pension woes with a new commuter tax.
The 0.75 percent tax on commuters' earned income was
supposed to have gone into effect on Wednesday. It would have
affected about 23,000 people and raised about $5 million
annually, according to city officials.
Senior Judge John Braxton of Philadelphia, who heard the
case in Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas, said the city
could not impose a commuter tax unless it levied the same tax on
residents.
The lawsuit to stop the tax was brought by a group of
aggrieved commuters who would have paid it. The city can appeal
the ruling.
Scranton, a financially distressed city of 75,000 residents,
has $98 million in its own debt, another $48 million in parking
authority debt and owes $22 million in a court judgment won by
its employee unions, according to 2014 budget documents.
The city's public retirement system is less than five years
away from collapse, according to an August report from State
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.
The funded level of its pension fund for firefighters sank
to 16.7 percent as of Jan. 1, 2013, from 41.7 percent just four
years earlier, the audit found. Scranton's police pension fund
is just 28.8 percent funded, and its municipal employees pension
is at 23 percent. Above 80 percent is generally considered
healthy.
Scranton's pension and benefit costs have been growing by an
average 15 percent annually since 2012, budget documents said.
The former steel and coal town has been under state
oversight since 1992 through Pennsylvania's Act 47 law, which
aims to help distressed cities. Scranton first sought to levy a
commuter tax under the provisions of that law in 2012 but was
rebuffed by the courts.
The city then turned to Act 205, a state law enacted in 1987
to help municipalities with distressed pension plans. It argued
that Act 205 contained sufficient authority to levy a commuter
tax only on non-residents, but Braxton disagreed.
"It seems like every time we try something, somebody shoots
it down," City Council President Bob McGoff told Reuters.
There might be support for a new tax in 2015 that hit both
residents and commuters, "depending on how it is structured," he
said.
The city is also pursuing a possible sale of its parking
garages, which are in receivership. Mayor William Courtright
must propose a fiscal 2015 budget by Nov. 15.
