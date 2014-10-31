(Adds prosecutor to seek death, details from press conference)
By Joe McDonald
BLOOMING GROVE, Pa. Oct 30 The survivalist
suspected of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper in a sniper
attack in September could face the death penalty, prosecutors
said, after a seven-week manhunt in the Pocono Mountains ended
with his arrest on Thursday.
Eric Matthew Frein, 31, had eluded capture by hundreds of
law enforcement officers since the Sept. 12 ambush outside a
state police barracks in Blooming Grove. The attack killed
Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass,
31.
Frein's capture, about 35 miles south of where the ambush
occurred, may finally shed light on the mysteries that have
surrounded a brazen crime against law enforcement officers, and
how the suspect was able to stay one step ahead of authorities
for 48 days.
"Eric Frein had a mission and that was to attack law
enforcement," Frank Noonan, commissioner of the Pennsylvania
State Police, told a news conference. "If he got out of those
woods, we were very concerned he would then kill more law
enforcement, if not civilians."
Noonan said at this stage there was no indication of anyone
else involved. He said police were seeking search warrants for
places Frein may have stayed.
Prosecutors will seek capital punishment for Frein, who
faces a first-degree murder charge and one count of homicide of
a police officer, among others, Pike County District Attorney
Raymond Tonkin said.
The manhunt has involved hundreds of officers from state,
local and federal agencies, using helicopters, armored
vehicles and sophisticated tracking technology.
In the end, officers from the U.S. Marshals service on a
routine patrol captured Frein at 6 p.m. outside an abandoned
aircraft hangar at a shuttered resort in Tannersville,
Pennsylvania.
Frein, who was on the FBI's most wanted list, surrendered
without incident, police said, and two firearms were found in
the hangar but Frein was carrying no weapons.
Afterwards, he was driven to the Blooming Grove barracks in
the slain trooper's cruiser, wearing handcuffs, police said. He
was then escorted past the spot in the parking lot where the two
officers were gunned down during a midnight shift change and
into the building.
The prosecutor said the suspect could be arraigned on
Friday.
Police have said the suspect, an expert marksman who
dressed like a Serbian soldier in a war reenactment group, held
a longstanding grudge against law enforcement but they have
provided little evidence. The sniper was not targeting any
individual officer, they say.
Tannersville, about 100 miles (160 km) north of
Philadelphia, is the center of the sprawling wooded terrain
where police concentrated their search.
From the outset, authorities insisted that Frein, an expert
marksman who lived with his parents in Canadensis, 20 miles
south of the barracks, was hiding nearby, taking refuge in the
dense state forests and game lands that blanket the region.
The heavy police presence and the aggressive tactics
employed during the manhunt rattled many residents of the
normally peaceful area of northeastern Pennsylvania, even as the
shootings appalled the community.
The region, one of the popular places in the U.S. Northeast
for deer hunting, was put off limits to hunters this season, a
big setback to the local economy.
Many parents near the search area were planning to stop
their children from trick-or-treating on Friday. With Frein's
capture, the annual rite of Halloween is likely to be back on.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Writing by Frank
McGurty; Editing by Eric Walsh)