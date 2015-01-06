By David DeKok
HARRISBURG, Pa. Jan 6 Former Philadelphia
sportscaster Don Tollefson portrayed himself as an incompetent,
but not criminal, businessman as he went on trial on Tuesday on
charges that he tricked people into buying fraudulent sports
travel packages, local media reported.
Matthew Weintraub, chief prosecutor for the Bucks County
district attorney's office, said in opening arguments that
Tollefson, 62, used his fame to prey on the public's trust for
personal gain, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Tollefson, who is acting as his own lawyer, told the jury in
the county's Court of Common Pleas that he did not intend to
defraud any of the more than 200 people who bought his travel
packages in the belief that the proceeds raised would benefit
local charities.
"The money ran out because I'm a bad businessman," the
Inquirer quoted Tollefson as saying at the trial.
From 1975 until 1990, Tollefson achieved fame and popularity
as a sports anchor for WPVI Channel 6 Action News, an ABC
affiliate. He later worked for the Fox affiliate in Philadelphia
and for the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team.
He originally pleaded guilty to three felonies and two
misdemeanors in the scheme, which prosecutors say brought him
about $340,000 that he spent to buy drugs and other items.
But he withdrew his plea on Dec. 15 after saying he had
found religion and received divine guidance urging him to fight
to clear his name.
He also fired his lawyer, Sharif Nabil Abaza, who had urged
him not to withdraw his guilty plea, and won permission from
Judge Rea Boylan to represent himself.
Boylan appointed Robert Goldman, a prominent local criminal
defense lawyer, as standby counsel to advise Tollefson during
the trial.
Tollefson also rejected a prosecutor's plea deal the day
before the trial began, according to local media reports. The
agreement would have required him to make substantial
restitution and serve seven months in a state prison and 17
months in a drug treatment program.
If convicted on all counts, Tollefson faces up to 37 years
in prison. He has said he believes the accusations against him
should be addressed in civil litigation, not in a criminal
trial.
Prosecutors say Tollefson's scheme included selling
fraudulent travel packages to the 2013 Kentucky Derby and
previously to an Eagles-Cowboys away game while hosting an April
2013 charity run in Bucks County.
(Editing by Jonathan Allen and Lisa Von Ahn)