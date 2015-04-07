April 7 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on
Tuesday nominated a venture capitalist and businessman to be the
state's next treasurer.
Timothy A. Reese would fill the post vacated by Rob McCord,
who pleaded guilty in February to attempted extortion for trying
to bully campaign contributions from potential state
contractors.
Reese, 51, whose nomination must be confirmed by the state
Senate, serves on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Advisory Committee on small and emerging companies.
"At a time when Treasury needs a steady hand, Tim brings
more than two decades of significant finance and business
experience," Wolf said in a statement.
Reese makes venture and private equity investments in
companies at all stages of development, and has started six of
his own companies, the governor's office said. Reese is also a
managing partner at Forge Intellectual Capital.
In 2012, he founded the investment firm National Minority
Angel Network, which focuses on minority, women and
veteran-owned businesses.
