NEW YORK, Sept 16 Pennsylvania obtained a $1.5 billion line of credit from its treasury after the state's operating account dipped into the red by almost $20 million on Monday, the earliest in a fiscal year that account has approached a zero balance in more than a decade, Treasurer Rob McCord said on Tuesday.

The state, which is struggling with large public pension liabilities and a slow economic recovery, immediately borrowed $700 million against the credit line.

In July, lawmakers and Governor Tom Corbett finalized a $29 billion fiscal 2015 budget that closed a $1.5 billion gap. But the state still suffered a credit downgrade to Aa3 later that month by Moody's Investors Service. Pennsylvania's fiscal year begins on July 1.

Pennsylvania's fiscal problems and underfunded retirement system are likely to be points of debate in November's general election. Corbett, a Republican and one of the weakest polling incumbent governors in the nation, will battle businessman Tom Wolf, a Democrat. McCord, also a Democrat, lost to Wolf in the primary election and is now backing Wolf.

Since U.S. states receive tax revenue unevenly over the course of the year, some routinely borrow money to cover short-term expenses. Those loans are often in the form of notes sold to investors and repaid later using the anticipated tax revenue.

Pennsylvania has only issued such tax anticipation notes twice in the last 17 years, in fiscal years 2010 and 2011, two of the most difficult years for states after the financial meltdown of 2008, said Gary Tuma, a spokesman for McCord.

The treasury has also extended a short-term line of credit twice before, for $500 million in fiscal 2009 and $1.5 billion in fiscal 2014. The state didn't draw on last year's loan until December.

The general fund will repay the current line of credit by the end of the fiscal year at a 0.25 percent interest rate. That is a higher rate than in capital markets, which was 0.17 percent as of Monday for a one-year double-A rated note, according to Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Yet the state will still save money because it avoids negative carry by being able to draw down the line of credit only as needed, Tuma said.

Pennsylvania also avoids paying interest over a longer period of time and will not have to pay any fees and transaction costs. And the interest is paid back into other treasury funds, so the money earned on the loan stays within the state, he said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)