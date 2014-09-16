By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Pennsylvania obtained a $1.5
billion line of credit from its treasury after the state's
operating account dipped into the red by almost $20 million on
Monday, the earliest in a fiscal year that account has
approached a zero balance in more than a decade, Treasurer Rob
McCord said on Tuesday.
The state, which is struggling with large public pension
liabilities and a slow economic recovery, immediately borrowed
$700 million against the credit line.
In July, lawmakers and Governor Tom Corbett finalized a $29
billion fiscal 2015 budget that closed a $1.5 billion gap. But
the state still suffered a credit downgrade to Aa3 later that
month by Moody's Investors Service. Pennsylvania's fiscal year
begins on July 1.
Pennsylvania's fiscal problems and underfunded retirement
system are likely to be points of debate in November's general
election. Corbett, a Republican and one of the weakest polling
incumbent governors in the nation, will battle businessman Tom
Wolf, a Democrat. McCord, also a Democrat, lost to Wolf in the
primary election and is now backing Wolf.
Since U.S. states receive tax revenue unevenly over the
course of the year, some routinely borrow money to cover
short-term expenses. Those loans are often in the form of notes
sold to investors and repaid later using the anticipated tax
revenue.
Pennsylvania has only issued such tax anticipation notes
twice in the last 17 years, in fiscal years 2010 and 2011, two
of the most difficult years for states after the financial
meltdown of 2008, said Gary Tuma, a spokesman for McCord.
The treasury has also extended a short-term line of credit
twice before, for $500 million in fiscal 2009 and $1.5 billion
in fiscal 2014. The state didn't draw on last year's loan until
December.
The general fund will repay the current line of credit by
the end of the fiscal year at a 0.25 percent interest rate. That
is a higher rate than in capital markets, which was 0.17 percent
as of Monday for a one-year double-A rated note, according to
Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Yet the state will still save money because it avoids
negative carry by being able to draw down the line of credit
only as needed, Tuma said.
Pennsylvania also avoids paying interest over a longer
period of time and will not have to pay any fees and transaction
costs. And the interest is paid back into other treasury funds,
so the money earned on the loan stays within the state, he said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)