* Coventry says not responsible for school employee fund

* RI officials call special commission meeting on Thursday

* Town's other two public pension funds nearly broke

By Hilary Russ

May 29 Officials of the Rhode Island town of Coventry are taking a novel approach to public pensions: In the case of one of their local retirement funds, they say it is not their problem if it runs out of money.

Coventry, a town of about 35,000, believes it is not legally responsible for the retirement fund for more than 300 active and retired janitors and other non-teacher school employees. The plan is funded at a paltry 30.5 percent and on track to run out of cash in 12 years, a disaster that would leave employees who are now paying into the system with no pension.

The town claims that overlooked language in a 1977 labor contract absolves it of responsibility, angering state officials, who say there is more at stake than just legalese.

The case, which may end up in court, could cut a new path for other cash-strapped U.S. municipalities as they re-examine contracts to find relief from ballooning public pension costs.

"Other cities will be looking at it to see what the outcome is," said Lydia Lee, an attorney at Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Concerned Rhode Island officials have called town leaders to a hearing on Thursday to urge them to find a solution.

In an April 15 letter to Coventry's Town Council and School Committee, irked state officials said they were "particularly concerned over the lack of responsibility taken by both governing bodies."

Even if town and school leaders are not legally responsible for the nearly $11 million pension fund, "there is at the heart of the matter a lack of concern for the employees who participate in it," said the letter from the commission that oversees local pension plans.

The commission is chaired by Rosemary Booth Gallogly, Director of the Revenue Department.

"We have to take this position because we have to consider all the residents of the community," Town Manager Thomas Hoover told Reuters.

"WE TOTALLY DISAGREE"

Usually, U.S. cities and states attempt to contribute the amount of money an actuary says they should pay each year. That is what Coventry is trying to do with two nearly broke pension funds, one for the police and the other for town employees. Both are in even worse shape than the school employee fund.

But the school committee's 1977 collective bargaining agreement with support staff only calls for it to pay 12.75 percent of payroll into the pension, which it has been paying. That is where the town believes its responsibility ends.

"The state's trying to force this other (pension plan) upon us and that's where we totally disagree," Hoover said. "It would be unfair to the citizens of the community to put another one upon them which they're clearly not responsible for."

Coventry Town Council President Gary Cote and Vice-President Kerry McGee did not return emails seeking comment. School Superintendent Michael Almeida and school finance director Robin Pelletier did not immediately reply to emails.

Coventry school staffers have offered to give up cost of living increases, raised the retirement age to 65 and slashed benefits by 50 percent, according to Kelly Erinakes, president of the Coventry Teachers' Alliance.

Many of the employees make under $20,000 a year, while some earn about $40,000, she said.

"This group of employees did their own corrective action plan," she said, adding that town officials "don't have the same respect" for school employees that they do for police and municipal workers.

Town and school officials say it is the funds' trustees - two selected by the school department and two by the labor union - who are ultimately responsible if the fund runs dry. But unlike the town, trustees have no taxing power to raise money.

In 2012, Coventry's school department budgeted for a $600,000 payment into the fund, 29 percent of the nearly $2.4 million that actuaries said it should have paid and less than 1 percent of its revenue.

The employees themselves contributed 8 percent of payroll, or about $364,000. The plan's unfunded liability is $24.9 million, according to school documents from November.

STATE INTERVENTION

Coventry's review of its pension funds was prompted by a 2012 Rhode Island law overhauling the state's retirement system. The law also created the local pension study commission, which set deadlines for cities to review and improve pensions that were in "critical" condition, or under 60 percent funded.

The town's teachers are covered under a separate Rhode Island plan into which the town makes payments. In that case, the town has no choice but to contribute its full share under a state mandate or risk losing state aid.

Rhode Island began aggressively intervening in local government finances when the tiny city of Central Falls was going bankrupt in 2011, largely because of pension obligations.

By the end of that painful case, retirees' pension payments were slashed in half, but bondholders escaped unscathed after state legislators passed a law to protect its reputation in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.

"I went through Central Falls. I don't want to go through another one" where retirees face an empty pension fund, said the Revenue Department's Gallogly.

The state commission likely would not take a legal position on Coventry, she said. But the teacher's union has said it will consider suing.

"I'd prefer that it get resolved without spending a lot of money on lawyers," Gallogly added.