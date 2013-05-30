By Aaron Pressman
| PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island May 30 Top Rhode
Island finance officials on Thursday blasted representatives of
the town of Coventry who have sought to avoid making up a $24
million shortfall in one of their pension plans.
The town's position not to offer a way to make up the almost
70 percent shortfall in a plan for non-teacher school employees
is "unconscionable," said Richard Licht, director of the Rhode
Island Department of Administration, at a meeting of the state's
Pension Plans Study Commission.
Many current employees are contributing to the pension plan,
but will not receive any benefits, said Mark Dingley, general
council to state Treasurer Gina Raimondo.
"One of the injustices here is that people are contributing
to the plan now and ... will get a zero benefit," he said.
"I can't accept that," Licht added, as discussion at the
meeting frequently turned heated. "That's really wrong."
Coventry, a town of about 35,000, believes it is not legally
responsible for the retirement fund for more than 300 active and
retired janitors and other non-teacher school employees. The
plan is on track to run out of cash in 12 years.
Town officials claimed that overlooked language in a 1977
labor contract absolves it of responsibility.
"It's not a legal responsibility of the town to take total
responsibility," town manager Thomas Hoover said at the meeting.
"We feel as though we have no responsibility for the
underfunded portion of this plan," said Gary Cote, president of
the Coventry town council.
If forced to take responsibility, the town could be forced
"down the road to receivership and bankruptcy," he added.
The case, which may end up in court, could cut a new path
for other cash-strapped U.S. municipalities as they re-examine
contracts to find relief from ballooning public pension costs.
State and local governments face unmet pension fund
obligations of as much as $4 trillion according to some studies,
possibly jeopardizing their ability to provide essential
services and meet their debt service payments. Moves by Coventry
and a few other towns around the country have sparked fears in
the municipal bond market that the situation could unravel.
The review of Coventry's pension funds was prompted by a
2012 Rhode Island law overhauling the state's retirement system.
The law also created the local pension study commission, which
set deadlines for cities to review and improve pensions that
were in "critical" condition, or under 60 percent funded.
Two dozen other municipalities in Rhode Island with
underfunded pension funds have submitted plans to the
commission, Licht said.
Coventry's teachers are covered under a separate Rhode
Island plan into which the town makes payments. In that case,
the town has no choice but to contribute its full share under a
state mandate or risk losing state aid.
Rhode Island began aggressively intervening in local
government finances when the tiny city of Central Falls was
going bankrupt in 2011, largely because of pension obligations.
By the end of that painful case, retirees' pension payments
were slashed in half, but bondholders escaped unscathed after
state legislators passed a law to protect its reputation in the
$3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
Usually, U.S. cities and states attempt to contribute the
amount of money an actuary says they should pay each year. But
the Coventry school committee's 1977 collective bargaining
agreement with support staff only calls for it to pay 12.75
percent of payroll into the pension, which it has been paying.
That is where the town believes its responsibility ends.
In 2012, Coventry's school department budgeted for a
$600,000 payment into the fund, 29 percent of the nearly $2.4
million that actuaries said it should have paid and less than 1
percent of its revenue. The employees themselves contributed 8
percent of payroll, or about $364,000