By Tim Reid
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 23 A state court judge has
barred the city of San Jose, California, from imposing
voter-approved pension cuts on current municipal workers in a
ruling with implications for cash-strapped local governments
across the United States.
As public employee unions and many U.S. cities lock horns
over cuts in retirement costs blamed for municipal budget
crises, Superior Court Judge Patricia Lucas ruled that a ballot
initiative forcing workers to contribute more to their pensions
was invalid.
In her "tentative" ruling, dated from last week but publicly
released on Monday, Lucas said the city was entitled under the
ballot measure to cut workers' pay to save money, but she held
that vested pension benefits were protected by state law and
thus off limits.
The court fight in San Jose over pensions has been closely
watched because other cities in California, and across the
country, are targeting cuts in existing retirement plans as a
way to reduce budget deficits.
The emergency manager appointed to oversee the finances of
bankrupt Detroit has said he wants to slash pension costs there,
a move already under challenge by public employee unions in that
city.
The bankruptcies of Detroit and the southern California city
of San Bernardino have set up proxy battles between Wall Street
bondholders and pension funds over who should take the greater
hit when a local government goes broke.
San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed, a Democrat, encouraged voters in
his city to back municipal pension cuts he proposed as part of
last year's Measure B, which drew 70 percent support at the
polls.
It called for city workers, including police, firefighters
and other employees, to contribute up to 16 percent more toward
their pensions. The unions challenged the measure, leading to
Judge Lucas' ruling in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Her
decision is likely to be appealed.
Reed also is pressing for a statewide ballot initiative next
year that would give cities across California the authority to
reduce pension benefits.
In a statement, Reed welcomed the judge's ruling on pay
cuts, but added: "Unfortunately, the judge's decision to
invalidate certain portions of Measure B also highlights the
fact that current California law provides cities, counties and
other government agencies with very little flexibility in
controlling their retirement costs."
Sergeant Jim Unland of the San Jose Police Officers'
Association, said: "We're happy about the ruling. We've been
saying for two years that cutting pensions was illegal and now
we have a judge saying that."