Jan 13 The California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers), America's largest public pension fund, announced on Tuesday that its finances improved significantly in the last fiscal year, mainly due to strong investment returns.

In its 2014 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, or CAFR, Calpers says it had an estimated funding level of 77 percent by June 30. That compares with a 69.8 percent funding level 12 months earlier.

A pension system's funding level is a measure of how well it is positioned to pay the pensions of state and local workers.

The Calpers fund was badly hit as a result of the 2008 financial crash. It saw roughly one third of its wealth wiped out.

In the 2014 fiscal year, Calpers reports, it earned 18.4 percent on its investments, well above its official 7.5 percent assumed rate of return.

The fund also surpassed $300 billion in managed assets for the first time, it reported.

Calpers is increasing pension contributions for the state, and California cities and other local agencies, over the next five years to improve its funding status further. Some cities say its rates are already onerous and put a huge strain on municipal budgets.

Calpers pays benefits for over 3,000 city, state and local agencies in California.

(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Marguerita Choy)