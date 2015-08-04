By Tim Reid
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 4 America's biggest public
pension fund, Calpers, has broken its silence over a
controversial California ballot measure that seeks to cut worker
pensions by suggesting the move might be illegal.
Anne Stausboll, the chief executive officer of the
California Public Employees' Retirement System, said in a letter
the ballot measure could also create problems with the IRS and
could create huge additional costs for Calpers, which has assets
of more than $300 billion.
Stausboll's letter to a state assembly member who asked for
Calpers's views, and a copy of which was seen by Reuters, took
aim at the ballot measure filed in June by former Democratic San
Jose mayor Chuck Reed.
If the ballot measure succeeds, voters would be required to
approve pension benefits for new government employees and any
increase in benefits to existing workers.
Reed's ballot initiative, which is being jointly proposed by
former Republican San Diego city councilman Carl DeMaio, is
being closely watched by pension reformers in other states.
It is part of a national battle between unions and those who
want to cut pensions. Pension reformers argue that public
pension costs in many parts of the United States are
unsustainable and are devouring budgets.
Pension costs were significant factors in the bankruptcies
of Detroit, Michigan, and the cities of Stockton and San
Bernardino in California.
Stausball wrote the letter dated July 28 to Rob Bonta, a
Democratic California assembly member who chairs the California
assembly's Public Employees, Retirement and Social Security
committee.
Although Reed's ballot initiative seeks to cut pensions for
new hires, Stausboll said the initiative might also end up
cutting benefits for existing workers. She said that could be
illegal because it would breach the so-called "California rule",
which states that workers cannot see benefits cut after they are
hired.
Stausboll said the initiative "could create issues with the
Internal Revenue Service" and threaten Calpers's tax exempt
status. She also said the initiative, if it succeeds, would
effectively end death and disability benefits and the closing of
defined benefit plans to new workers would upend Calpers's
accounting assumptions, "requiring new investment strategies and
actuarial assumptions."
Reed said of Stausboll's comments: "Calpers is largely
responsible for the trouble we are in now and they are quite
happy with the status quo. They are not exactly an impartial
party. I'm not surprised they would find fault with our
initiative."
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Grant McCool)