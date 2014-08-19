By Tim Reid
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 19 The California Public
Employees' Retirement System (Calpers), America's largest public
pension fund, is expected to approve nearly 100 types of extra
pay on Wednesday that will count toward how pensions are
calculated for newly hired workers.
Critics say the move will increase pension costs at a time
when cash-strapped California cities are already straining to
pay rising retirement costs.
But Calpers said it was only clarifying a recent pension
reform law and making changes based on input from city and state
employers and workers. The fund said it had not analyzed the
impact of the additional pay on pension costs.
The central issue is what counts as monthly income, which is
what determines the size of a worker's final pension.
California Governor Jerry Brown passed a reform law in 2012
that was aimed at reducing pension costs for newly hired
workers. The law was intended to end the practice of pension
"spiking" or inflating income on the eve of retirement by
cashing out sick and vacation time, for example.
The law stated that pensions should be calculated on a
worker's "normal monthly rate of pay, or base pay."
Under the Calpers' provisions, various types of incentive,
educational and special assignment pay will be deemed eligible
as pensionable income. They include extra payments to police
officers for being good marksmen and physically fit and library
staff who are "consistently assigned to provide direction or
resources to library patrons." Compensation for workers
frequently asked to apply a tar-like substance to sidewalks,
roofs and parking lots will also be considered eligible.
Brown, in a letter to Calpers on Aug. 15, only objected to
one item on the additional pay list: allowing temporary upgrade
pay to count toward pensions.
"This disregards the rule that pensions will be based on
normal monthly pay and not on short term, ad hoc pay increases,"
Brown wrote.
On Tuesday, Calpers' Pension & Health Benefits Committee
ignored Brown's objection and accepted the whole package. The
full board, most of whose members are affiliated with labor
unions, will vote on the measure on Wednesday.
The League of California Cities, which represents 450
municipalities, strongly objected to the move.
"The broadening of how Calpers calculates 'pensionable
compensation' beyond 'base pay' will further strain cities
struggling to recover from the Great Recession," the League said
in a statement.
Calpers administers benefits for over 3,000 city, state and
local agencies, or nearly 3 million people, and manages assets
of $300 billion. It is phasing in rate increases over the next
six years. Many cities say those rate hikes will be hard to
meet.
In a statement, Calpers said of the new pay rules for
pensions: "The anti-spiking provisions of the new pension reform
laws are not being changed and will remain completely intact."
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Tom Brown)