NEW YORK Aug 2 Assets in U.S. state retirement systems fell for the first time in two years in the fiscal year ended in June 2012, with payouts outpacing investment gains, according to a report from the U.S. Census.

State-administered public pension systems posted investment gains of $91.8 billion in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, against payouts of $196.7 billion. Investment returns were down sharply from $414 billion in the previous 12 months.

Total assets fell 1 percent to $2.52 trillion in fiscal 2012, a setback as pensions systems try to make up assets lost in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. State pension fund assets totaled $2.77 trillion in 2007, 9 percent above current levels.

Because the Census report covers the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2012, it captures the poor market performance between mid-2011 and mid-2012, when the S&P 500 index rose less than 2 percent, but misses the later rally that has pushed up the index 25 percent since July 2012.

U.S. public pensions are struggling with significant underfunding. State and local public pensions were just 60 percent funded in fiscal 2012 when measured by new accounting rules set to taking effect next year, according to a report by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

The Census report showed that total state pension liabilities amounted to $3.5 trillion at the end of fiscal 2012. Total membership in state-administered pension systems increased 0.3 percent in that year, to 17,519,221.