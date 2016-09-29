Sept 29 The holdings of the largest 100 U.S. public pension systems rose 1.4 percent or about $45 billion to $3.305 trillion in the second quarter from the previous quarter with positive earnings, according to U.S. Census Bureau data published on Thursday.

Earnings grew to nearly $65.5 billion from the revised $17.9 billion in the previous quarter. It was the third consecutive quarter of gains and the highest total since the second quarter of 2015. Employee contributions were also at their highest total dollar amounts in at least six years. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)