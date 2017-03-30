March 30 The holdings of the largest 100 U.S. public pension systems rose 0.4 percent to $3.396 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2016 from the previous quarter, according to U.S. Census Bureau data published on Thursday.

Assets for these major public employee pension systems increased 4.2 percent from $3.260 trillion from the same quarter in 2015. (Reporting by Karen Pierog, editing by G Crosse)