NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. companies are expected to
contribute $70 billion to their pensions in 2013 with about 40
percent of the money going into bonds, a UBS analyst said in a
research note released on Friday.
The amount is below the estimated $80 billion in pension
contribution made last year.
Although stocks and other risky investments have fared well
since mid-2012, many corporate pensions remain underfunded and
cannot depend on strong future returns on equities and
higher-yielding vehicles to meet their obligations, according to
UBS analyst Boris Rjavinski.
A U.S. corporate pension on average is underfunded by 15 to
25 percent.
"Consequently, what happens to the liabilities has a
magnified effect on the funded ratio," Rjavinski wrote in the
Feb. 28 note. "However, the shifts probably occur slowly, so we
doubt they will cause a major market move."
The estimated amount of pension contribution going into
bonds should keep a lid on the yields on 10-to-30-year U.S.
Treasuries and investment-grade corporate bonds, he said.
Boeing Co. has the largest underfunded U.S. private
pension with a deficit of $19.72 billion, followed by Ford Motor
Co. with $18.72 billion and AT&T with $13.85
billion, Rjavinski said.
These three companies said they will contribute more to
their pensions this year. Boeing planned to put in $1.5 billion,
while Ford looked to contribute $5.0 billion. AT&T was prepared
to add $9.5 billion, which includes stocks, he wrote.
Rjavinski said some companies will use cash on hand to
contribute to their pensions, while most will likely tap the
bond market to raise funds since interest rates remain very low.