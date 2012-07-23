* New returns expected to disappoint
* Long-term target returns unrealistic
* Funding gaps will add to local governments' financial woes
By Jilian Mincer
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. public pension funds are
expected to report poor annual returns in the coming weeks,
results that are likely to increase calls for more realistic
retirement promises for teachers, police officers and other
public workers.
At least three of the nation's largest U.S. public pension
funds have already announced returns of between 1 percent and
1.8 percent, far below the 8 percent that large funds have
typically targeted.
The fund's targets have been "unrealistic," said Michael
Lewitt, a portfolio manager at Cumberland Advisors in Sarasota,
Florida. "They've been fooling themselves because there is no
realistic case they can make that."
The euro zone debt crisis, record low interest rates and
weak growth across the globe made the last year a meager one for
financial investments in general. U.S. public pension funds were
no exception.
Low returns will further aggravate funding shortfalls for
hundreds of pension plans, adding to pressure on cities,
counties and states that are already facing lower tax revenue
and rising costs.
The vast majority of states have cut pension benefits or
increased contributions from workers, or are trying to.
"Failing to understand the scope of the pension crisis sets
taxpayers up for a bigger catastrophe in the future," said Bob
Williams, president of free-market think-tank State Budget
Solutions, in Washington.
"Without government action, states, counties, cities and
towns all over America will go bankrupt," he said.
In recent weeks, two cities in California sought protection
from creditors. A third, San Bernardino, will follow suit soon
and others such as Compton are considering the option.
In other states, from Michigan to Pennsylvania, cities such
as Detroit and Scranton are struggling to make ends meet.
Last week the $233 billion California Public Employees
Retirement System, the biggest U.S. public pension fund,
reported a 1 percent return on its investments for the year
ended June 30, way below CalPERS' 7.5 percent target.
That assumed rate of return was cut earlier this year from
7.75 percent, a reduction some critics said was too timid.
Similarly, the $150.6 billion California Teachers pension
fund, or CalSTRS, earned only 1.8 percent. Various New York
City pension funds reported an annual return of 1.7 percent.
A better performance was reported by the $150.3 billion New
York State pension fund, which closed its fiscal year at the end
of March with an almost 6 percent return, helped by an earlier
end to its financial year, sparing it recent market losses.
Florida's state workers pension fund, which has an estimated
net asset value of $123.7 billion, is due to report in the next
two weeks. Hundreds of other, smaller funds are also scheduled
to announce results for the 2012 fiscal year soon.
"Fitch expects numerous systems to report
similarly disappointing returns. This is likely to further
pressure pension systems' funded ratios and lead to higher
annual contributions for state and local governments," said the
rating agency in a statement last week.
6 PERCENT IN THE LAST 10 YEARS
Major public pensions typically assume an average return of
about 8 percent, but the median annual return in 2011 for large
pension funds was roughly half that amount, 4.4 percent,
according to data provided to Reuters by Callan Associates.
Median returns were only 3.2 percent for the last five years
and 6 percent for the last 10.
Before the 2007-09 recession, market performance was often
above the 8 percent assumptions. Average returns for the last 20
or 25 years as a whole still reach that level.
But with losses in 2008 and 2009 and uneven returns since
then, analysts say pension funds should adjust to what seems to
be a new reality.
Weak returns for fiscal 2012 are likely to push averages
even lower, widening the gap with long-term expected rates used
for life-long estimates.
Pension funds use the expected return targets to discount
their future liabilities for employees whose future benefits are
pre-defined. While lower projected returns would be more
realistic, states and local governments have been reluctant to
change because it would require already financially strained
states and municipalities to increase contributions or decrease
benefits.
SLOW PROCESS
The funding status of public pensions has dramatically
slipped over the last decade.
Barely more than half were fully funded in 2010. At the end
of that year, the gap between public sector assets and
retirement obligations had grown to $766 billion, according to a
report by the Pew Center on the States.
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service calculated this
month that if it used a 5.5 percent discount rate, a rate closer
to the way private corporations value their pensions, it "would
nearly triple fiscal 2010 reported actuarial accrued liability"
for the 50 states and rated local governments to $2.2 trillion.
Other estimates put the shortfall even higher. State Budget
Solutions estimated it in a recent study at $4.6 trillion as of
2011.
Some pension funds, such as CalPERS, have begun to lower
their assumptions. New York's state pension fund, one of the
best funded across the nation, lowered to 7.5 percent its
projected rate of return in 2010.
Earlier this month, Baltimore County's employee pension
system lowered its projections to 7.25 percent from 7.875
percent.
"The fact that (pension funds) are moving means they're
concerned," says Alicia Munnell, director of the Center for
Retirement Research at Boston College.
She thinks that for planning purposes 6 percent would be
more realistic.
"But states and localities have not really recovered from
the Great Recession. In this environment everything needs to go
slowly," Munnell said.