By Hilary Russ
| March 11
March 11 New Jersey underfunded its public
pension system more than any other U.S. state for more than a
decade, according to a study to be released later on Wednesday.
From fiscal year 2001 through 2013, the Garden State paid on
average just 38 percent of what it was supposed to have
contributed annually into its system, according to the report by
the National Association of State Retirement Administrators.
Pennsylvania is not far behind at 41.2 percent, followed by
the states of Washington, North Dakota and Kansas.
The study covered 112 statewide and state-sponsored public
pension plans, which together account for more than 80 percent
of all U.S. public pension assets and participants, the group
said.
Overall, the amount of money those U.S. public employers
were supposed to have paid into their retirement plans more than
tripled, to $93.7 billion from $27.7 billion over the 13-year
span studied, said the report, which was sponsored by the AARP.
Meanwhile, the combined annual funding shortfall skyrocketed
to $19 billion in 2012 from just $300 million in 2001. In 2013,
that gap fell back slightly to $17.8 billion.
Several states with dramatic pension gaps have garnered
attention because of the magnitude of the problems and the
political challenge of solving them.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie won pension reforms in
2010 with bipartisan legislation that was supposed to have
stepped up the state's pension contributions over seven years.
But last year, facing a large, surprise revenue shortfall,
Christie stripped nearly $900 million from the contribution the
state was supposed to make in fiscal 2014.
The Republican governor also reduced this year's
contribution by $1.6 billion, but labor unions challenged the
reduction and a judge sided with them late last month. The
administration said it will appeal.
New Jersey's funding problems predate Christie's
governorship by many years. But while states notorious for
chronic underfunding have grabbed the spotlight, they are the
outliers. Most have come closer to making their full
contributions, the report said.
All but six states paid at least 75 percent of their annual
required contribution, on a weighted basis average over the
years in the study. The average plan received 89.3 percent of
what it was supposed to receive, according to the study.
Policies that required payments also tended to work, in
general producing better pension funding outcomes than those
that did not have such a requirement, the report showed.
