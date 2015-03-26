BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 U.S. public pension funds investments saw their growth restart, rising to $3.34 trillion in the fourth quarter after suffering a slight setback in their rise the previous quarter, U.S. Census data showed on Thursday.
The latest results, fueled by higher earnings, were just shy of the $3.37 trillion all-time high set in the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.34 billion as of May 1 from $16.19 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.