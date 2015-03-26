March 26 U.S. public pension funds investments saw their growth restart, rising to $3.34 trillion in the fourth quarter after suffering a slight setback in their rise the previous quarter, U.S. Census data showed on Thursday.

The latest results, fueled by higher earnings, were just shy of the $3.37 trillion all-time high set in the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)