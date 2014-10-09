NEW YORK Oct 9 Moody's "manipulated" public pension data in a way that has presented an excessively bleak picture of the $3.7 trillion sector, an advocacy group for state pension funds said in a hard-hitting open letter to the ratings agency.

The letter, dated Oct. 8, follows the publication of a report by Moody's last month that claimed public pension liabilities had tripled to $2 trillion from 2004 to 2012 and that public pension funds had been taking on greater risk to make up the shortfall.

"With Moody's latest report, concerns regarding the potential mischaracterization and misuse of these manipulated pension numbers have been more than realized," the National Association of State Retirement Administrators said in the letter.

The unusually sharp rebuke from NASRA signals its growing impatience with Moody's, which has taken the strongest stance of all the major ratings agencies over the risks it believes public pension funds could pose to municipal finances.

The letter is also the latest twist in an ongoing debate over the politically charged issue of public defined benefit pensions. The right says the plans are unsustainable and a drag on local tax payers and the left see them as a financial safety net that keep retired municipal workers out of poverty.

Pension economics are complicated and the subject of fierce debate. Small changes in the assumptions a plan uses can lead to huge changes in the estimated assets and liabilities. That in turn has consequences for credit worthiness and solvency of the underlying municipalities.

Controversially, Moody's changed its methodology for assessing pension liabilities in 2013, lowering the discount rate to assess the present value of liabilities and using a market valuation for assets instead of the industry practice of smoothing liabilities over a number of years.

During a comment period over the changes in 2012, NASRA said: "we believe that Moody's proposed adjustments will actually reduce transparency and consistency in the analysis of pension liabilities," the letter said.

The changes had the impact of increasing the reported size of liabilities and importantly impacted the credit ratings of 18 local governments. That included a three notch downgrade of Chicago, a move that impacted over $8 billion in debt and was among factors that led to a heavy selloff in the municipal bond market.

Moody's has also irked officials in New York by criticizing a system that allows local municipalities to defer payments from the pension system. It warned Huntingdon, Long Island last year that it could lose its top triple-A rating if it continued to defer money from the pension system. Huntington stopped the practice.

Moody's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For a link to NASRA's letter to Moody's see the following link here (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)