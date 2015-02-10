By Tim Reid
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 10 Public worker unions and
others who back traditional pensions over 401(k)-style plans got
ammunition on Tuesday from a new study that shows U.S. state
governments that made the switch did not achieve the predicted
savings but rather lost money.
The National Institute on Retirement Security (NERS), a
non-profit group that has defended traditional public pensions,
issued case studies on three states that switched to
401(k)-style defined contribution retirement plans.
In all three states, Alaska, West Virginia and Michigan,
problematic funding gaps widened, the report said. When the
changes were made, backers of the switch predicted it would
solve funding problems.
Critics of the report said it used faulty methodology and
was politically motivated. They said NERS has an agenda to keep
traditional public pensions in place.
In 2006, Alaska switched newly hired state workers from its
two biggest traditional defined benefit plans to a defined
contribution plan. Yet the funding gap doubled, from about $6
billion in 2006 to $12 billion last year, according to the
state. In 2014, Alaska made a $3 billion cash infusion into the
defined benefit plans to shore them up.
One problem in Alaska, critics of the switch said, was that
the old pension plans still had to pay out pension benefits to
workers hired before 2006, but lacked contributions from new
workers.
"I voted against the change, and now the state has had to
come in with a bailout. It's exactly what I said would happen,"
said Mike Hawker, an Alaska Republican assembleyman.
Union-backed defenders of public pensions have been battling
reformers looking to curb rising costs. Reformers say state
contributions are lower and more predictable for defined
contribution plans, and that once the contributions are made the
long-term financial risk falls on the employee.
Pension costs were significant factors in bankruptcies of
Detroit, Michigan, and California's Stockton and San Bernardino.
Recent ballot initiatives in various states aimed at switching
traditional pensions systems to 401(k)-style plans have sparked
bitter debate and campaigns have attracted tens of millions of
dollars in funding from both sides.
Illinois Republican governor Bruce Rauner, in his first
state of the state address on Feb. 4, called for a switch to a
less generous 401k-type plan for future state workers.
New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, a Republican mulling a
2016 White House run, said last year his state must "stop the
insanity of a defined-benefit pension system that we cannot
afford."
NERS Executive Director Diane Oakley called the case studies
a "cautionary tale" for states thinking of making the switch.
Among critics of the NERS report were the John and Laura
Arnold Foundation, which has assets of $1.3 billion according to
its latest tax filings.
Hedge fund billionaire John Arnold, who runs the foundation
with his wife Laura, has donated millions of dollars toward
efforts in U.S. states to switch to defined contribution plans.
Josh McGee, vice president of accountability at the
foundation, said NERS has a history of "placing a heavy thumb"
in favor of traditional plans. He said the report was flawed
because it assumed that underfunding problems occurred in
Alaska, West Virginia and Michigan because of the switch to
defined contribution plans.
McGee argued that "the states would have been in an even
worse fiscal position today had they stuck with their legacy
plan for all employees." He said there were already excellent
defined contribution plans in existence in the public sector in
states including Oregon, Colorado and Indiana.
"The defined benefit plan versus defined contribution plan
debate is beside the point," McGee said. "It is well designed
plans that matter."
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by David Gregorio)