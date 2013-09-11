* Case watched by other U.S. cities wanting to cut pensions
* Unions say promised pension benefits can never be cut
* City, voters argue pension cuts needed to save services
By Tim Reid
Sept 10 California's third largest city, San
Jose, and its employee unions presented final court arguments on
Tuesday in a case that has major implications for other
cash-strapped local authorities wanting to cut pensions,
including bankrupt Detroit.
Even though voters in San Jose overwhelmingly backed a
measure last year that would cut pensions for new workers and
force current employees to contribute more to their retirement
benefits, the city's unions sued, claiming the reforms were
unconstitutional.
Both sides, following a judge's request made at the end of a
five-day trial last month, filed voluminous closing arguments
and summaries late Tuesday, much of which will likely be
reprised in the litigation between unions and city authorities
in Detroit, which filed for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in
U.S. history in July.
San Jose's pension overhaul was promoted by Democratic mayor
Chuck Reed and approved by 70 percent of voters in 2012. Reed
believed it was the best way to alleviate an acute budget
shortfall and a rapidly growing unfunded pension liability,
which sits at nearly $3 billion, and to save further cuts to
essential city services.
City workers, led by San Jose's police union, sued,
demonstrating how difficult it is for local governments in the
United States - even with a reform measure backed by voters - to
rein in soaring pension and other retirement costs.
In its legal brief on Tuesday, the San Jose Police Officers'
Association argued that "Measure B", the pension reform
initiative, violated the vested pension and other retirement
rights of city workers.
"Those rights cannot be legislated away by defendant city of
San Jose, or the voters," the union argued, "because such rights
are protected by the California Constitution and the parties'
collective bargaining agreement."
The city fired back in its 70-page brief, arguing that it
was for the police and other unions to prove that Measure B was
illegal and unconstitutional. In that regard, the city argued,
the unions "failed to proffer any testimony or other evidence."
Michael Sweet, a San Francisco bankruptcy attorney and who
is not involved in the case, said the San Jose litigation is
being closely watched by other U.S. cities, including those
already in bankruptcy such as California's Stockton and San
Bernardino, and Detroit in Michigan.
"Even though San Jose isn't in bankruptcy, what they are
doing is addressing the same kind of pension issues being faced
in those bankrupt cities," Sweet said. "Mayor Reed's measure was
an approach to addressing these pension issues, which in some
instances have become unsustainable."
San Jose's pension reform has not yet been adopted because
of the unions' lawsuit. The city's pension spending rose to $245
million last year from $73 million in 2001. The city has had to
slash other spending and services to try and balance its budget.
The court case consolidated five lawsuits brought by two
unions, individual employees and retirees. The judge overseeing
the case has scheduled an October 10 hearing, ahead of a final
ruling.
The case is in Santa Clara County Superior Court, No.
1-12-CV-225926
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)