(This is the third story in the series "Unaccountable: the high cost of the
Pentagon's bad bookkeeping." here)
By Scot J. Paltrow
ALEXANDRIA, Virginia Dec 23 The U.S. Air Force had great
expectations for the Expeditionary Combat Support System when it launched the
project in 2005. This accountants' silver bullet, the Air Force predicted a year
later, "will fundamentally revolutionize the way the Air Force provides
logistics support."
The new computer-based logistics technology would replace 420 obsolete,
inefficient and largely incompatible "legacy" systems with a single, unified
means of tracking the hardware of warfare. And it would be done for a mere $1.5
billion, combining three off-the-shelf products from Oracle Corp and modifying
them only enough so that they could work together.
Seven years and $1.03 billion taxpayer dollars later, the Air Force
announced in November 2012 that it was killing the project. ECSS had yielded
"negligible" value and was "no longer a viable option," the Air Force said. It
would have taken an estimated $1.1 billion more to turn it into a system that
could perform about one-quarter of its originally planned tasks, and couldn't be
fielded until 2020.
An August 28, 2013, report on the project, commissioned by an undersecretary
of defense, filled in more of the blanks. The original promise of ECSS "was an
exaggeration not founded on any true analysis," it said. The plan was
"ambiguous"; the Air Force failed to determine what ECSS would replace and what
it would need to succeed.
That seven-year exercise in waste was not an anomaly. It was the norm for
the U.S. Defense Department's effort in recent years to upgrade the way it keeps
track of money, supplies and people. Burdened with thousands of old,
error-filled record-keeping systems - estimates range from 2,100 to more than
5,000 of them - the Pentagon is unable to account for itself, and thus for
roughly half of all congressionally approved annual federal spending.
MULTIPLE ATTEMPTS
To fix that, the Defense Department has launched 20 or more projects to
build modern business-management systems since the late 1990s. At least five
were subsequently killed as complete failures after billions of dollars were
spent on them. Nine projects now under way or already implemented carry an
estimated total cost of $13.9 billion to build and operate, according to the
Defense Department comptroller's office. All of those in use can't do everything
they were supposed to do and are hooked to legacy systems they were supposed to
replace.
The Defense Department inspector general said in a 2012 report that just six
of these so-called Enterprise Resource Planning projects under way had racked up
cost overruns of $8 billion and delays ranging from 1.5 to 12.5 years. With each
failure, a pattern emerges: An off-the-shelf product with a proven track record
in the private sector is chosen and then modified to the point where it doesn't
work properly.
"On every single one of the ERPs, they go out and customize the shit out of
it to make it do what the legacy system did the same way the legacy system did
it," said Mike Young, a former Air Force logistics official and now a consultant
on defense logistics and accounting.
Reuters has found that success is likely to remain elusive unless the
Pentagon can change the way it goes about fixing its accounting problems.
Interviews with scores of current and former defense officials, contractors and
Pentagon watchers, as well as a review of dozens of reports by oversight
agencies, show that the Pentagon is continually thwarted by a lack of
accountability for failures, rivalry among and within various branches of the
department, resistance to change, and an incentive to spend.
With its efforts to build reliable accounting systems in disarray, the
Pentagon isn't likely to meet a congressionally mandated 2017 deadline to be
audit-ready. All other federal agencies are audited annually, in accordance with
a 1990 law, and with rare exceptions, they pass every year. The Pentagon alone
has never been audited, leaving roughly $8.5 trillion in taxpayer dollars
unaccounted for since 1996, the first year it was supposed to be audited.
In previous installments of this series, Reuters has exposed the staggering
costs and harmful effects of the Defense Department's chronic accounting
dysfunction. Persistent pay errors hound soldiers, sapping troop morale, while
an impenetrable tangle of logistics and personnel systems can hinder commanders'
ability to know who and what are available for deployment. And the lack of
reliable accounts - Pentagon staff routinely insert billions of dollars a year
of false accounting entries to cover missing information - conceals huge sums
lost to waste, fraud and mismanagement.
In response to questions about the Pentagon's modernization efforts and the
findings of this Reuters investigation, the office of Undersecretary of Defense
Robert Hale, the Pentagon's comptroller, emailed a written statement that said:
"I note with disappointment that these articles misrepresent the efforts of a
group of hard-working government workers who, despite furloughs and sequester
and turmoil, have successfully provided financial services during two wars."
"WISHFUL THINKING"
The Pentagon has for years kept lousy books with impunity.
The 2009 law requiring the Defense Department to be audit-ready by 2017 provides
for no penalties if it misses the deadline. Senators Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma
Republican, and Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, introduced legislation
earlier this year that would, among other things, limit new weapons programs, if
the Pentagon misses the target. The bill has attracted co-sponsors, but
otherwise has gone nowhere in the Senate.
From 1995 through 2002, Senator Charles Grassley pushed through an amendment
to the annual defense appropriations bill requiring the Pentagon to account for
its expenditures by following one seemingly simple procedure: match each payment
to the expense it covered. The order was ignored, and Grassley gave up. "The
goal was for the practice to become self-sustaining," Grassley said in an email
to Reuters. "It was wishful thinking."
Rivalry and turf issues among and within each of the military services also
thwart comprehensive fixes to the bookkeeping mess. Each branch has insisted on
building from scratch its own systems for basic accounting, logistics and
personnel, roughly tripling costs. The Army, Navy and Air Force also routinely
disregard department-wide standards and rules imposed by the secretary of
defense's office in order to preserve their own ways of doing things.
That's what happened to the Defense Integrated Human Resource System, which
was intended to replace the scores of payroll and personnel systems that cause
so many pay errors. Competing demands from military services ultimately rendered
the system useless, and it was killed in 2010 after sucking up $1 billion.
High turnover takes a toll, too, as Pentagon personnel are shuffled into new
jobs every few years, reinforcing what people involved in many projects said is
a lack of personal investment in successful outcomes.
In 2009 - when the Air Force was four years into it ill-fated ECSS project -
Jamie Morin became Air Force comptroller, succeeding John H. Gibson II, who now
is vice president of the defense-support division of aircraft maker Beechcraft
Corp. As the service's top financial official, Morin would have been a primary
user of ECSS. Less than a year after the project's collapse, the Obama
administration nominated Morin to head the Pentagon's Office of Cost Assessment
and Program Evaluation.
At Morin's October 2013 confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed
Services Committee, none of the members asked him about ECSS or another troubled
Air Force modernization project under his watch, the Defense Enterprise
Accounting and Management System. In a written response to questions from
Reuters, Morin said: "In testimony and reports, we have indicated that the Air
Force is on a well-designed, albeit aggressive path toward meeting audit
readiness goals."
The Air Force replaced a brigadier general and a civilian executive after
the ECSS project was killed, an Air Force spokeswoman said, without providing
further details. But at the time, it blamed the failure mainly on primary
contractor Computer Sciences Corp, saying the Falls Church, Virginia, company
lacked the necessary capabilities.
David Scott Norton, an accounting systems specialist who worked for Computer
Sciences Corp on the project, disputed that, saying the problem was high
turnover. Contractor personnel "who talked to the client [the Air Force] in the
beginning didn't implement the system," he said. Air Force personnel, too, were
"always moving in and out. That just doesn't work. You needed a dedicated team."
THREE-PRONGED ATTACK
The Pentagon's inefficient method of pursuing efficiency has been on full
display in the Army, which, among other efforts, has been building three
separate new systems to handle accounting.
It launched the Logistics Modernization Program, or LMP, in 1998 with
Computer Sciences Corp as the primary contractor. The Global Combat Support
System - Army, or GCSS-A, began in 1997 and used Northrop Grumman as contractor.
And the General Fund Enterprise Business System, meant to be the Army's new
central accounting system, began in 2005, using Accenture as contractor.
The three projects, each overseen by different agencies within the Army,
with three different primary contractors, at different times bought licenses to
use the same off-the-shelf software package, SAP's Enterprise Resource Planning
package. Each team then modified the software to create its own version to fit
specific needs without making sure they worked together, people involved in the
projects said.
In 2008, as work on all three projects was under way, the Army office that
oversees acquisition of information systems issued a report, obtained by
Reuters, faulting the Army for building a "fragmented portfolio of ERP systems
that have developed along independent paths. ... The Army cannot trace its
business processes from factory to foxhole" without incurring additional "huge
integration and operational costs."
The report recommended that the Army halt work and consolidate the three
systems. Doing so, it said, would save between 25% and 50% of the estimated $4.7
billion construction and operating costs of the three separate systems.
Backers of each project objected, according to people involved, and the
report's recommendations were ignored.
Kristyn Jones, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for financial
information management, said that if the Army were to start over, "we probably
would have chosen a different path." She said one of the biggest challenges was
getting workers to adapt to it. She and others involved in building GFEBS said
many of the thousands of Army workers who would use the new system referred to
their required training sessions as entering "the valley of despair."
Gary Winkler, the Army program executive who oversaw acquisition of computer
systems for the Army from 2007 through 2011, said developing the three projects
separately, without coordination, hurt all of them. They "all go through these
stovepipe approval processes without considering what is going on to the left or
the right or behind," he said.
As a result, the systems had to be linked through a costly network of
pipelines - 282 such pipelines among the new and legacy systems, according to
the Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress. "If you
draw all of the connections, it looks like a bowl of spaghetti," Winkler said.
The systems must be continually tweaked because when one element requires a
software update, for example, all the pipelines and other linked systems have to
be updated, too.
When the Logistics Modernization Program, intended to streamline supply
lines and better manage inventory, was eventually fielded in 2010, it was
deficient in so many ways that the Army had to add an "Increment 2," which won't
be ready until September 2016. This has increased the projected cost of building
and operating the LMP to $4 billion from $2.6 billion, according to Army
figures.
"The current system does not support certain critical requirements,
including enabling the Army to generate auditable financial statements by fiscal
year 2017," the GAO said in a November 2013 report.
The second Army project, GCSS-A, had an original completion date of late
2015; late 2017 is now the target, for an estimated total building and operating
cost of $4.2 billion, compared with the originally projected $3.9 billion.
Lastly, GFEBS, after an investment of more than $760 million, was fully
fielded around the world in 2012, one year behind schedule. The Army touts it as
a success, saying on its website: "The system is transforming the way the Army
does business by enhancing the information available for leaders and managers
across the Army."
But this success is limited. GFEBS can't track basic transactions - for
example, payment of an electricity bill for an Army installation. To do that, it
relies on legacy systems it was meant to replace. And because some legacy
systems are unable to communicate with GFEBS, operators of those systems have
had to revert to manually preparing spreadsheets to pass on data from thousands
of Army posts.
NOT EXACTLY SEXY
Bookkeeping has never been a priority for the military. "They don't train
contracting officers or disbursement officials at West Point," said a former
senior Pentagon official who was involved in modernization efforts.
For years, winning the Cold War was the primary directive, with little
consideration for cost. More recently, wars in Iraq and Afghanistan overshadowed
concerns about rising defense spending, bad bookkeeping and attendant waste.
John Hamre became Defense Department comptroller in 1993, three years after
Congress passed the law requiring that the Pentagon be audit-ready by 1996. He
didn't think upgrading accounting systems was vital to the Pentagon's ability to
fulfill its mission. "Would I like a better accounting system? Absolutely," said
Hamre, who left his post in 1997 and now is chairman of the Pentagon's Defense
Policy Board and chief executive of the Center for Strategic and International
Studies, a bipartisan, nonprofit think tank in Washington, D.C. But, he said,
"we're getting military missions done every day. We just don't use accounting
for that."
Many of the people interviewed for this series involved at all levels of the
Pentagon's accounting modernization program said that until recently, lack of
interest or attention from the very top - from secretaries of defense and the
civilian secretaries of the individual military services - has meant that no one
steps in to impose order and consistency.
"You cannot just throw money at an ERP system and expect it to work unless
somebody at the top says 'You're going to work together, and you're going to get
it done,' " said Norton, the former Computer Sciences Corp employee.
President Barack Obama's three defense secretaries to date - Robert Gates,
Leon Panetta and, now, Chuck Hagel - have spoken out strongly both publicly and
inside the Defense Department about the importance of meeting audit-readiness
deadlines. Panetta in 2011 set an even tighter deadline, ordering that a major
portion of the department's books be audit-ready by 2014. Officials have since
acknowledged that the deadline won't be met, and that the department plans to
conduct an audit more limited in scope than what Panetta ordered.
The secretary of defense is empowered by law to order the military services
to clean up their bookkeeping, adhere to Defense Department accounting rules and
hew to common standards for building new accounting systems. But he doesn't
control the purse-strings - Congress does - so he "can't say to the military
services, 'You can't have the money' " if you don't make this work, said Richard
Loeb, a former Office of Management and Budget official and now an adjunct
professor of government contracting and fiscal law at the University of
Baltimore law school.
Congress has enabled the Pentagon's institutional bias against change. "I
think we do, all of us, bear some share of responsibility - myself included,"
said Representative Robert E. Andrews, a Democrat from New Jersey on the House
Armed Services Committee. "If I were to go home and start explaining that I was
proposing a bill related to getting the Defense Department accounting systems to
work right and the importance of accounting, they'd be asleep about half way
through the first sentence."
NUTS AND BOLTS
The Defense Logistics Agency, which buys, stores and distributes supplies
for the U.S. military, has built a $2 billion-plus accounting system to make
itself audit-ready.
It's a failure.
In a March 2013 report, the Defense Department inspector general said the
so-called Enterprise Business System was so compromised by fundamental errors in
its construction that its data couldn't be used to produce the standard
financial statements required for an audit. Fixing the system to meet the
Pentagon's basic accounting requirements "would be cost prohibitive," the report
said. The DLA is using it anyway.
Fixing logistics is important - both to save money and to ensure that
supplies are on hand when needed. The private sector realized that a long time
ago. In recent decades, companies like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Best Buy Co have
raised supply-chain management to a precision science that saves huge sums.
By contrast, the Pentagon's fragmented logistics systems "have contributed
to longer lead times, excess inventory and stockpiling, duplicative activities
and systems, inadequate performance measurements, and increased costs,"
according to a 2011 report by the Defense Business Board, a group of business
leaders that advises the secretary of defense's office.
The board found that the department uses more than 1,000 separate logistics
systems, and that in 2010, logistics cost $210 billion, or about 30% of that
year's defense budget.
Department-wide, duties are shared between the DLA, handling ordering and
storage of supplies, and the U.S. Transportation Command, or Transcom, which
handles delivery. Each has its own administration and computer systems, and each
of the military services operates its own depot maintenance, supply, delivery
and logistics accounting systems.
The Defense Business Board recommended combining all of the various
logistics systems to "achieve significant budget savings, allowing the
Department to preserve funds for force structure and the modernization of
military capabilities."
No action was taken on the board's recommendations. "I have nothing for you
on this," William Urban, a spokesman for the secretary of defense's office, said
in an email response to questions about why the recommendations were not
adopted.
BENEFICIAL IGNORANCE
Defense Secretary Hagel and other top Defense Department officials have
argued that the impact of the budget sequester - automatic across-the-board
spending cuts written into the 2011 congressional budget agreement - would be
disastrous for the nation's defense capabilities if allowed to continue.
Congress heard: The latest budget deal would restore a big chunk of the cuts
that would have occurred in 2014 and 2015.
But lack of reliable numbers on how the Pentagon spends the money it
receives undercuts arguments for protecting higher spending levels. "You have
the (military) service chiefs pissing and moaning on the Hill because they have
to take the sequester," said Franklin Spinney, a former senior analyst in the
Pentagon who has written extensively on Pentagon weapons acquisition and
spending priorities. But "they don't have a clue what that's going to cost."
There is no doubt that bad bookkeeping conceals movements of money that in
some instances are illegal. The Antideficiency Act of 1884 forbids anyone to
commit U.S. funds to purposes not explicitly approved by Congress - a way to
prevent federal officials from writing government checks for anything they want.
The law includes civil penalties - officials responsible for violations can be
demoted or dismissed - and also provides for criminal prosecution.
But because the Pentagon has never been audited, it is impossible to
determine the frequency or extent of violations. In its annual Antideficiency
Act Report for 2012, the GAO reported that the U.S. Special Operations Command
illegally diverted more than $136 million over six years to pay for a helicopter
development project. The Special Operations Command concluded that there had
been "no willful or knowing intent on the part of the responsible parties" to
break the law, though it issued a "letter of admonishment" to a senior civilian
employee.
THE RIGHT WAY
The Pentagon isn't incapable of fixing its broken business operations. For
decades, the Mechanization of Contract Administration Services, or MOCAS
(pronounced "moh-KAZZ"), which handles payment of nearly all of the Defense
Department's most complicated contracts, caused some of the department's biggest
headaches.
It made erroneous payments and spewed out inaccurate data. Much of this was
because contract data, long strings of alphanumeric code, had to be entered by
hand. Typos were rife. As much as 30 percent of the transactions it processed
had to be redone, often by hand. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service,
which operates MOCAS, said the system currently handles $3.4 trillion in active
contracts.
In 1994, the Pentagon launched the Standard Procurement System to
rationalize procurement by replacing MOCAS and at least 10 other contract
payment systems. By 2002, the new system was years behind schedule, and the
estimated cost of building and operating it had risen to $3.7 billion from $3
billion. When tested, it crashed. The Pentagon killed it.
Faced with having to rely on MOCAS indefinitely, the Defense Finance and
Accounting Service decided to tweak it. Funding for an upgrade was limited, so
DFAS relied heavily on its own workers, who knew MOCAS inside and out. It also
hired as consultants retirees who had spent much of their careers working with
the system.
MOCAS runs on COBOL, one of the earliest computer languages, and it lacks
many of the options and preferences that make modern applications like Microsoft
Word so easy to use. The MOCAS update team built an add-on to make MOCAS more
user-friendly. It acquired another add-on that allowed electronic invoices and
other data from contractors to flow directly into MOCAS. By eliminating paper
invoices, they reduced the error rate to a tiny percentage.
The fixes worked so well that in 2008, the Defense Contract Management
Agency, one of MOCAS's main users, posted a "Happy 50th Birthday" wish to it on
the agency's website.
According to users, the 55-year-old system now handles tasks with lightning
speed and an extremely low error rate.
But that success is hollow. The Pentagon remains saddled with other
contract-payment systems. And MOCAS is not an accounting system; it must
transmit data back to scores of accounting systems across the department for
each transaction to be entered in ledgers. Many of the accounting systems are
old and require manual data entry, so entry of transactions may lag behind MOCAS
by a month.
Piecemeal fixes that don't address overarching dysfunction reduce even
further the chances the Pentagon will be audit-ready by 2017. Worse, said
Charlie Murphy, a longtime member of Senator Grassley's staff, the Defense
Department will have added billions of dollars in new technology that failed to
deliver. "Supposedly," Murphy said, "there's a maestro that's going to make them
all play like a symphony."
