WASHINGTON Feb 1 U.S. Defense Secretary James
Mattis has directed the Pentagon to seek an increase in overall
spending to address shortfalls and "new requirements" needed to
accelerate the campaign against Islamic State, according to a
memo released on Wednesday.
In addition to the proposed 2017 fiscal year budget
amendment request, Mattis also asked for a broader budget and
strategy review looking ahead to future years but did not offer
estimates in his guidance to the Department of Defense, the
Pentagon memo said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Walsh and Susan
Heavey)