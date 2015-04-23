By Phil Stewart
| REDWOOD CITY, California, April 22
Secretary Ash Carter is due to unveil an updated cyber strategy
on Thursday that will stress the military's ability to retaliate
with cyber weapons, a capability he hopes will help deter
attacks.
The strategy presents a potentially far more muscular role
for the U.S. military's cyber warriors than the Pentagon was
willing to acknowledge in its last strategy rollout in 2011 and
singles out threats from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.
"The United States must be able to declare or display
effective response capabilities to deter an adversary from
initiating an attack," according to a copy of the document,
obtained by Reuters ahead of its release.
The Defense Department, it said, must develop "viable cyber
options" as part of the full range of tools available to the
United States during heightened tensions or outright
hostilities.
It should be able to use cyber tools to disrupt an enemy's
command of networks, military-related critical infrastructure
and weapons capabilities.
The full-throated acknowledgement of such possibilities in
the unclassified document is a major shift from 2011 and
reflects the U.S. hope that it will help dissuade potential
enemies.
Officials note that other tools to respond include publicly
identifying nations responsible and imposing sanctions.
Carter, speaking to reporters flying with him to California,
where he is due to meet Silicon Valley executives and speak at
Stanford University, said the primary focus of the cyber
strategy was defense.
But he acknowledged that the new strategy was "more clear
and more specific about everything, including offense."
"It will be useful to us for the world to know that, first
of all, we're going to protect ourselves," Carter said, noting
that deterrence included "a threat to retaliate against those
who do us harm."
"We obviously have a capability to do that, not just in
cyber but in other ways."
Carter's visit comes two months after President Barack Obama
visited Silicon Valley, asking U.S. executives for closer
cooperation in defending against hackers after high-profile
attacks on companies like Sony Pictures Entertainment.
"The North Korean attack on Sony was one of the most
destructive cyber attacks on a U.S. entity to date," the
document said.
The document said Russia's cyber actors were stealthy but
had unclear intentions and lambasted China's theft of
intellectual property. Iran and North Korea had "less developed
cyber capabilities" but overt hostile intent toward U.S.
interests.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Nick Macfie)