WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The Pentagon's Inspector
General is investigating whether U.S. military personnel tried
to get the U.S. government to pay them back for bills they
racked up at casinos and strip clubs, using official travel
charge cards.
In May, the Pentagon watchdog reported that Defense
Department employees spent $952,258 at casinos and another
$96,576 at "adult entertainment establishments" using the cards
during a year-long period.
The report can be seen here: bit.ly/1Hr2D2T
The Inspector General's office, in a Sept. 21 memorandum
released on Wednesday, said the Senate Armed Services Committee
requested a follow-on investigation.
"Our objective is to determine whether (Defense Department)
cardholders who used government travel cards at casinos and
adult entertainment establishments for personal use sought or
received reimbursement for the charges," the memo said.
The memorandum also said the investigation would look into
whether disciplinary action was taken in cases of personal use.
In the May report, the Inspector General noted one case
where a member of the Air Force was demoted after spending
$4,686 at Sapphire Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The airman tried to spend an additional $920 but had already
exceeded his credit limit, the report said.
The U.S. Defense Department has about 1.6 million card
holders, who are meant to use the cards for official
travel-related expenses only. During the year of the audit, from
July 1, 2013 to June 30, 2014, cardholders racked up
transactions totaling $3.4 billion.
The May report can be seen here: bit.ly/1Hr2D2T
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Andrew Hay)