CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares this week's losses as oil prices climb
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3389, or 74.69 U.S. cents * Bond prices slightly lower across the yield curve TORONTO, April 5 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart, paring some of this week's losses as oil prices rose. U.S. crude prices were up 1.25 percent at $51.67 a barrel, helped by a fall in U.S. crude inventories and an outage at Britain's largest North Sea oilfield. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.