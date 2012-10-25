WASHINGTON Oct 25 The Pentagon on Thursday said
it hit four out of five targets in its biggest, most complicated
missile defense flight test to date.
The Missile Defense Agency said in a statement a fifth
target -- a short-range ballistic missile -- did not appear to
have been shot down successfully.
The live-fire demonstration was conducted at the U.S. Army's
Kwajalein Atoll/Reagan Test Site in Hawaii and surrounding areas
in the western Pacific and tested the Aegis Ballistic Missile
Defense (BMD), Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), and
PATRIOT weapon systems.
The THAAD system, produced by Lockheed Martin Corp
successfully intercepted its first Medium Range Ballistic target
in history, the MDA said.
THAAD is a U.S. Army system designed to shoot down short-,
medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles with an
interceptor that slams into its target.
It can accept cues from Lockheed's Aegis weapons system,
satellites and other external sensors and work in tandem with
the PATRIOT Avanced Capability-3 terminal air-defense missile,
also built by Lockheed.
In the test, a PAC-3 took down a short-range ballistic
missile launched from a mobile platform in the ocean northeast
of Kwajalein Atoll, MDA said.