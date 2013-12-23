(This is a sidebar article to part 3 of a 3-part series,
"Unaccountable: the high cost of the Pentagon's bad
bookkeeping.")
NEW YORK Dec 20 The Defense Department
typically receives roughly half of annual federal
appropriations, but it's never been audited. If that doesn't
change, trillions more taxpayer dollars are at risk of being
lost to waste, mismanagement and fraud.
Q: Is the Pentagon required to be audited?
A: Yes. Congress passed a law in 1990 requiring all federal
agencies to be audited annually. The law required the Defense
Department to comply by 1996. The Pentagon missed that deadline
and has remained in violation ever since. All other federal
agencies are audited annually, and with rare exceptions, they
pass.
Q: What's preventing the Pentagon from being audited?
A: The Defense Department has had no working accounting system.
In recent years, it has relied on at least 2,100 (estimates
range up to 5,000) separate systems spread throughout the
military services and other defense organizations, almost all
developed independently over the years with little thought to
sharing data or preparing accurate financial statements. In
their annual financial reports to Congress, the Pentagon and the
military services state that their figures are so unreliable
that they cannot be audited.
Q: How much taxpayer money has the Defense Department spent
that has never been audited since the 1996 deadline?
A: About $8.5 trillion.
Q: What are the consequences?
A: It is impossible for the Pentagon or any auditor to
determine how much of the annual defense budget is spent as
Congress directed and how much is diverted for other uses. The
Government Accountability Office and the Defense Department
inspector general say the lack of reliable accounting ledgers
covers up unknown amounts of fraud and other improper
expenditures. Dysfunctional accounting systems cause frequent
pay errors to military personnel and make it hard to keep track
of munitions and other supplies.
Q: What is happening now to improve the situation?
A: After the Pentagon for years continually extended its own
deadline for becoming audit-ready, Congress in 2009 cracked
down. It set a legal deadline of fiscal 2017 for the entire
department to be ready for an audit. The Pentagon and military
services have been pouring billions of dollars into building
modern accounting systems to meet that deadline.
Q: Why is the effort faltering?
A: Many of the costly new systems don't work. Several were
canceled outright as failures after amounts exceeding $1 billion
were spent on each. Others were finished but fall well short of
performing intended tasks. Several crucial systems are far
behind schedule, making it unlikely the deadline will be met.
Q: Are there consequences for failing to meet the 2017
deadline?
A: There are no legal consequences if the Defense Department
isn't audit-ready by 2017.
Q: Can the problem be fixed?
A: Defense analysts and former senior Pentagon officials say
truly cleaning up the books can happen only if more outside
pressure is placed on the Pentagon to make meaningful change in
the way it operates.
Q: What, specifically, is needed to fix it?
A: Congress would have to pass laws that imposed sanctions on
the Defense Department if it didn't straighten out its books.
Current and former defense officials and lawmakers say a
comprehensive fix likely also would require explicit pressure
from the president - and voters. Presidents have been reluctant
to take on the Defense Department. President Barack Obama, like
his predecessors, hasn't spoken out on the issue. The most
recent secretaries of defense have pressed for accounting
reform, but their power over the individual military services is
limited.
(Reporting by Scot J. Paltrow. Edited by John Blanton.)